Alan Grant: Dundee trained writer of Judge Dredd dies

The second of the Scottish-trained creative forces behind comic book character Judge Dredd has died.

Alan Grant, who was 73, was one of the principle writers on the 2000 AD publication and author of strips including Judge Dredd and Strontium Dog.

While Alan provided the storylines, artist Ian Kennedy provided the lavish illustrations.

Both men began their careers with Scottish publisher DC Thomson in Dundee, which produced some of the UK’s best-selling magazines and comics.

Ian Kennedy went on to work for IPC magazines in London before going freelance and illustrating around 1600 covers for DC Thomson’s Commando series. He died in February this year aged 89.

Fiction

Alan, who was based in Dumfries and Galloway and died after a period of illness, worked in DC Thomson’s fiction department between 1967 and 1970 before heading to London.

He had been born in Bristol but moved to Midlothian with his family when he was young and went on to Dalkeith Academy.

His first job at DC Thomson was writing horoscopes in the fiction department, which were supplied to the firm’s newspapers.

Partnership

Alan left for London to work in IPC’s romance magazines but during a brief spell back in Dundee, met fellow former DC Thomson sub editor John Wagner.

He was already working on a launch edition of 2000 AD. The pair formed a partnership which proved enduring and fabulously creative.

In the late 1980s Alan, together with John Wagner, began writing for the American firm DC Comic’s Batman publication where they introduced new characters.

Alan’s wife Sue announced his death on social media “I have no words. Alan died this morning.”

Tribute

The Scottish Book Trust described him as a leading star of Scottish comics and a great ambassador.

2000AD Comics Tweeted: “We are devastated to hear the news that we have lost Alan Grant, a giant of comics whose wit, humanity, and talent made 2000 AD what it is.”

Those who worked with him in Dundee recalled a rebellious streak.

Style

Lynda Grogan added her recollections to Facebook tributes: “He was a sub editor on Star Love Stories, and hated being the only guy on the editorial team.

“He rebelled by wearing skin-tight drainpipe trousers and outrageous shirts and jackets as he knew this really annoyed our editor who was not impressed and was forever having discussions with him over an appropriate dress style.

“Needless to say, Alan took absolutely no notice. Amazing how many people who have gone on to become well known have started out at DC Thomson.”