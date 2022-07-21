How toy banks could help families as the cost of living crisis bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How toy banks could help families as the cost of living crisis bites

By Debbie Clarke
July 21 2022, 6.22pm
Laura Millar, Fife Gingerbread strategic manager, is looking for feedback on plans to create a toy bank for local families in need. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media
A charity is looking to find out how toy banks could help families who might be struggling as the cost of living crisis bites.

And as Fife Gingerbread surveys local families on how it could develop the service, it explained why toys and play are almost as vital to children as food and heating.

Its initiative comes as many families on low incomes struggle to afford essentials like food and paying for rising energy bills, with no money left to buy toys for their children.

Fife Gingerbread, a voluntary organisation which supports lone parent families, wants to look at how it can develop the scheme.

It is also looking for suggestions of how it can help tackle inequalities around poverty and play.

What is being considered?

Some of the suggestions put forward so far include:

  • Community toy chest
  • Toy swap shop
  • Partnership with Foodbanks, integrating a toy bank in foodbanks
  • Working with local libraries, to provide toys there
  • Toy membership social enterprise

Why are toys so important?

Fife Gingerbread has launched a survey to find out what people would like to see included in a toy bank scheme.

Laura Millar, strategic manager at Fife Gingerbread, explained where the original idea  came from.

She said: “We decided to commission Collective Scotland, a group of consultants and freelancers who do research for different organisations, to do some research on our behalf.

“They identified the toy bank idea from the research they carried out.”

Play is an important part of a child’s development because kids who have toys and play perform better academically. There is lots of evidence to support that.”

Laura Millar, strategic manager, Fife Gingerbread

There was a lot of enthusiasm from staff and parents, she said.

“The conversation about poverty is about food and heating homes, but we also need to look at how a child’s development is also affected.

“I know there are some parents who have had to stop sending their kids to dance classes and extra-curricular drama stuff because they can’t afford it.

“Play is an important part of a child’s development because kids who have toys and play perform better academically.

“There is lots of evidence to support that.

“If we are too short-sighted and just focus on food and heating, we are setting children up to fall further and further behind.”

Extra strain on parents

Laura said the cost of living crisis is putting an extra strain on parents which, in turn affects their children.

Suggestions include working in partnership with local libraries which could provide access to toys for children.

“If you are struggling to work out how to feed your kids, you aren’t thinking that ‘toy could do with an upgrade’.

“If you are really harassed about money, your head won’t be in the right place to just enjoy spending time playing with your children.

“I think we can do something to help facilitate that for families with a toy bank.”

Environmental impact

Laura said the environmental side of the initiative also has to be considered.

“The parents forum was discussing this – how do we re-purpose the toys and find new homes for them at no extra cost?

“The forum could see there is an environmental benefit to having a toy bank as toys can be recycled.”

Working with other organisations

Laura continued: “We have a lot of great ideas and suggestions already put forward. It’s just working out what families need and what we can get funding to support.

“Through the survey we want to not only get feedback from parents but also from organisations in Fife like foodbanks and libraries to see if we can work together.”

Laura Millar pictured outside Fife Gingerbread’s base in Glenrothes. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media

Similar schemes operating elsewhere

There are similar schemes operating in Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

Buttons & Bows Baby Bank, based in Market Street, Perth supports families affected by poverty with free, new and second hand baby essentials such as food, nappies, clothes and toys.

In Angus the Lighthouse Kids Clothes Bank, based in Life Church, James Street, Arbroath, accepts donations of toys as well as clothes and baby equipment.

While it isn’t a specific toy bank, it does have a toy stand (featuring toys for mainly younger children) and anyone using the service can ask for any of the toys on display.

Some of the volunteers at Freya’s Wish.

In Dundee, the charity Freya’s Wish, based in Dura Street, has monthly giving days where it supplies the community with everything from toys, books and games to toiletries, food and clothing.

