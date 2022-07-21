How toy banks could help families as the cost of living crisis bites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity is looking to find out how toy banks could help families who might be struggling as the cost of living crisis bites.

And as Fife Gingerbread surveys local families on how it could develop the service, it explained why toys and play are almost as vital to children as food and heating.

Its initiative comes as many families on low incomes struggle to afford essentials like food and paying for rising energy bills, with no money left to buy toys for their children.

Fife Gingerbread, a voluntary organisation which supports lone parent families, wants to look at how it can develop the scheme.

It is also looking for suggestions of how it can help tackle inequalities around poverty and play.

What is being considered?

Some of the suggestions put forward so far include:

Community toy chest

Toy swap shop

Partnership with Foodbanks, integrating a toy bank in foodbanks

Working with local libraries, to provide toys there

Toy membership social enterprise

Why are toys so important?

Laura Millar, strategic manager at Fife Gingerbread, explained where the original idea came from.

She said: “We decided to commission Collective Scotland, a group of consultants and freelancers who do research for different organisations, to do some research on our behalf.

“They identified the toy bank idea from the research they carried out.”

Play is an important part of a child’s development because kids who have toys and play perform better academically. There is lots of evidence to support that.” Laura Millar, strategic manager, Fife Gingerbread

There was a lot of enthusiasm from staff and parents, she said.

“The conversation about poverty is about food and heating homes, but we also need to look at how a child’s development is also affected.

“I know there are some parents who have had to stop sending their kids to dance classes and extra-curricular drama stuff because they can’t afford it.

“Play is an important part of a child’s development because kids who have toys and play perform better academically.

“There is lots of evidence to support that.

“If we are too short-sighted and just focus on food and heating, we are setting children up to fall further and further behind.”

Extra strain on parents

Laura said the cost of living crisis is putting an extra strain on parents which, in turn affects their children.

“If you are struggling to work out how to feed your kids, you aren’t thinking that ‘toy could do with an upgrade’.

“If you are really harassed about money, your head won’t be in the right place to just enjoy spending time playing with your children.

“I think we can do something to help facilitate that for families with a toy bank.”

Environmental impact

Laura said the environmental side of the initiative also has to be considered.

“The parents forum was discussing this – how do we re-purpose the toys and find new homes for them at no extra cost?

“The forum could see there is an environmental benefit to having a toy bank as toys can be recycled.”

Working with other organisations

Laura continued: “We have a lot of great ideas and suggestions already put forward. It’s just working out what families need and what we can get funding to support.

“Through the survey we want to not only get feedback from parents but also from organisations in Fife like foodbanks and libraries to see if we can work together.”

Similar schemes operating elsewhere

There are similar schemes operating in Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

Buttons & Bows Baby Bank, based in Market Street, Perth supports families affected by poverty with free, new and second hand baby essentials such as food, nappies, clothes and toys.

In Angus the Lighthouse Kids Clothes Bank, based in Life Church, James Street, Arbroath, accepts donations of toys as well as clothes and baby equipment.

While it isn’t a specific toy bank, it does have a toy stand (featuring toys for mainly younger children) and anyone using the service can ask for any of the toys on display.

In Dundee, the charity Freya’s Wish, based in Dura Street, has monthly giving days where it supplies the community with everything from toys, books and games to toiletries, food and clothing.