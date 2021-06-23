OPINION: Why bonkers One Britain song won’t be sung in my classroom

A call from the UK Government for schools to sing the One Britain One Nation song in a celebration of patriotism this Friday has been ridiculed, not least because most schools in Scotland will have broken up for the summer. Here Kirkcaldy teacher David Farmer, adds his voice to the chorus of disapproval.

My initial reaction – both to the One Britain One Nation song and the call for children in school to sing it – is this is bonkers, absolutely bonkers.

In most of Scotland of course – including Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross – our students will be on holiday on Friday.

Even so, the fact that one of the four nations is calling on children to join in seems ill-conceived and the criticism which has come in the media and on social media has been both understandable and well made.

One can only hope that Scottish politicians will not at some future date be encouraging anything similar.

The EIS in Fife and nationally fully supports the concept of diversity and equality in Scottish schools and in wider Scottish society.

As teachers our members in Fife seek to deliver each and every day the principles of tolerance and respect for all.

Equality and anti-racist education (and not only these) are key planks in taking our children forward.

We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.#OBONDAY21 @1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021

While the lyrics of the One Britain One Nation song might be exactly the sort one might expect, given the audience, there must remain in the background a concern about the underlying message which appears to be that diversity, equality, tolerance are some sort of gift from a “strong nation”.

The reference to “many wars” does not in any way address the moral incoherence and at times hypocrisy of some of those conflicts, or the way those who fought them on behalf of our “strong nation” were treated after the shooting stopped.

A famous American songwriter composed “Grand Old Flag” in the early 20th century and whilst the One Britain One Nation song is in no way as complicated a musical piece the sentiments appear the same.

Flag waving and wrapping oneself in any flag at any time is both simplistic and dangerous.

If there is to be any flag waving or flag wrapping by Scottish children in the future let it be in the rainbow flag of peace and tolerance.

David Farmer is publicity officer for the Fife local association of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).