Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

MAN WITH TWO DOGS: Inka is gone but his pawprints are everywhere

By Angus Whitson
October 23 2021, 9.00am
Inka on one of his favourite walks.
Inka on one of his favourite walks.

I’m sad to have to let readers know that Inka is dead. He was 13, which is a good age for a Labrador.

We knew his allotted span was getting shorter but when the end came it was sudden and, mercifully, swift.

So we’ve been feeling a bit bleak in the Whitson house.

The bed in the utility room is gone and his food bowl and water bowl too.

There’s no tail-wagging welcome greeting us when we’ve had to leave him on his own in the house for a while.

Even when he was asleep we knew there was always another beating heart in the house – that has gone.

He was an altogether couthy and well-mannered dog, always ready to say hello to other walkers, ambling across to introduce himself.

He was affectionate towards his human family and all the family returned his affection.

And he was clean and remained continent to the end. He learned to nudge our elbows whenever he wanted out to shed a tear for Nelson.

The Doyenne will miss her walks with him first thing, for that was the start to both of their mornings.

Inka with The Doyenne and their old pal Macbeth, looking across Assynt to Quinag.

But she won’t miss his twice-yearly moult when he cast clumps of black hair all round the house and the Hoover was never off.

And there will be no one else to blame now when mud gets trailed through the house.

Happy in all company

Inka was a cheerful dog and comfy with his own company. He never fretted when he was left on his own.

And if it was necessary to leave him behind when we went away, he trotted into the Moorie kennels at St Cyrus without a backward glance.

If truth be known, I reckon the kennel girls there spoilt him rotten and they were sorry to hear my news.

For 13 years he was an integral part of the Man with Two Dogs team.

Inka with Angus, the Doyenne, son Rob, daughter-in-law law Katie, Porridge and Tiggy.

When he came to us it was clear he thought that he was marked out to be the alpha male in the Whitson household.

I was equally insistent that I was.

After a number of tussles I eventually won.

It took some time for him to accept the situation but when he did it was with grace and without recrimination.

And he lived a charmed life thereafter.

Inka at the Brig o’ Mooran.

We’ll feel his presence very much still in the house for a while – you can’t just air brush such a much-loved dog out of your life – but that will lessen and we’ll be left with the memories.

But I can’t think we’ll be without a dog for long – it would be too strange after a lifetime with a dog at my heel.

Some time after the New Year we’ll be looking for another one – after all, a walk isn’t a proper walk without a dog to share it.

Dogs leave memories in every step

You cover a lot of ground in 13 years and I’ve been back walking in some of the spots Inka was familiar with.

The Burn estate near Edzell was a favourite. For six years we lived at the Courtyard House behind the Big Hoose. We opened the back door and were straight into woodland walks.

Inka beside Dorothy’s Bridge on the walk down to the River North Esk.

We walked at the Rocks of Solitude where the River North Esk funnels into a high-walled gorge carved out of the rocks by the action of water over millennia.

The channel narrows into a succession of deep pools – more like deep, black pots – and rapids.

They say the noise of the water plunging through the canyon drowns out all other sounds so that walkers experience a great sense of solitude – and that is the explanation for the name Rocks of Solitude. Aye – maybe.

When I wanted to escape from the winter weather we’d go walking in the shelter of the woods beside Capo Quarry lying just off the Lang Stracht.

This is the long, straight road which links Upper Northwaterbridge and the B966 Edzell/Fettercairn road.

The woods are criss-crossed with roe deer tracks and there’s plenty of interest for dogs.

And we did love to be beside the seaside

He loved walks on the beach and I’d drive to the car park at St Cyrus Nature Reserve and cross the bents to the shore.

Often we’d have the beach to ourselves which is the best way to enjoy it and Inka could stretch out and gallop along the sand.

Inka with the Whitsons’ grandson Alfie at St Cyrus beach.

The first time I took him there as a pup the tide was out and he was a bit wary about the apparent endless sand and sea.

I threw sticks into the water and he forgot all his apprehension and dived in to retrieve them and never looked back after that.

We walked round Fasque Lake where he would put up partridge and pheasants and I watched the swans and the waterfowl.

And then there were my secret ponds and the little loch at the foot of Glenesk – they all have Inka’s pawprint.

MAN WITH TWO DOGS: It takes a tortured mind to name a toadstool

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]