COURIER OPINION: Dialogue and trust will be key to solving East Neuk wedding venue planning wrangle

By The Courier
May 25 2022, 2.20pm Updated: May 25 2022, 4.10pm
Margaret Townsend is one of the residents concerned about plans for a new wedding venue at Kilrenny in the East Neuk of Fife.
Finding a balance between the status quo and allowing new development is a dichotomy that all planning officials will recognise.

The residents of the tiny hamlet of Kilrenny in Fife currently enjoy a life free from commercial activity.

The conservation village has no shop, no post office and no pub.

For many residents, the peaceful existence gives it its charm. It is the reason they have chosen to live where they do.

But a local farmer is now bringing forward an application to turn a disused barn on the outskirts of the hamlet into a new East Neuk wedding venue.

And the villagers fear it will shatter their peace.

The proposed new wedding venue at Kilrenny in the East Neuk of Fife.
The proposed new wedding venue at Kilrenny in the East Neuk of Fife. Photo: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A petition has now been raised to fight the perceived threat, with Save Kilrenny signs put up around the area.

Wedding venue plan highlights issues facing East Neuk and beyond

It is easy to see this as a David versus Goliath situation, with the villagers fighting the corporate giant on their doorstep.

But that is an unfair characterisation.

The local farmer has every right to propose a development that will create jobs and wealth.

And the rural economy would stagnate without diversification schemes like this.

That is why it is so important that planning officials listen to all sides and weigh up the evidence without fear or favour.

Planning wrangles are divisive and they don’t always reach a solution that keeps everyone happy.

But a constructive dialogue can help ease worries and smooth out wrinkles on all sides.

It can also help to build trust, where it is in short supply.

That would be helpful in this case.

Otherwise, someone is going to be left unhappy at the end of the day.

