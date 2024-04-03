STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone is gesture politics at best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone is gesture politics at best

"How was it decided Dundee city centre is where a clean air zone is most needed?"

Dundee's low emission zone. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee's low emission zone. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

You’ll have seen the TV ads warning that, in two months, entering Dundee’s Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) with an unclean vehicle attracts a £60 fine.

The ads say it’s for health… for health… for health…

The council thinks if this is repeated often enough no one will question it.

I’m questioning it.

I read, in full, Professor Jill Belch’s study of Dundee: “Respiratory Admissions Linked to Air Pollution in a Medium Sized City of the UK”.

The report said “much more should be done to improve and enforce the established legal pollution limits in cities for the sake of our children’s health”.

It is puzzling. There’s no drilldown into where the kids in the study live. All it says is “postcodes DD1 to DD7”.

How, then, was it decided Dundee city centre is where a clean air zone is most needed? DD6 is north Fife. DD7 is Carnoustie.

There’s one school within the LEZ – Dundee High. But its pupils don’t live nearby. Very few kids live inside the inner ring.

The Dundee low emission zone.

Surely the city centre doesn’t have the worst air pollution.

That would be the heavy-use roads: Kingsway, Arbroath Road, Lochee Road, Greendykes, or the A90 where hundreds of HGVs a day labour past Fintry and Mill O’ Mains.

If the council’s first care was, as the TV ad implies, children’s health then busy roads in densely populated areas are where a clean air zone would be put.

But that’s too difficult.

Steve Finan.

Now this wouldn’t be a problem if no one suffered. But reduced footfall, as seen in Glasgow, means businesses pay the price for councillors buffing their green halos.

Anything that damages a Dundee business half a per cent, £50 a week, or costs one job, must be avoided.

It’s the lack of a Dundee-specific approach that galls me.

If the LEZ is imposed by Holyrood why didn’t councillors go back and say: we’ll take some elements, but create a system tailored to Dundee?

Dundonians – shopkeepers, shoppers, workers, pedestrians, cyclists, drivers – would have seen their council trying to do what’s best, in an energetic but balanced and savvy way, driven by knowledge of the city’s geography, economy and people.

Dundee low emission zone should be tailored to city

Councillors, did you suggest an all-vehicle corridor from the West Port circle to the Overgate Centre car park?

Did you consider making just the canyon streets Seagate and Whitehall Crescent/Road LEZs?

Did you point out this LEZ won’t help child health because it is where children are not?

Did you arrange more bus routes with extra buses?

Did you do one Dundee-specific thing to show an iota of creativity or native knowledge?

If you did, you kept it secret.

I sometimes watch your online council meetings. There are no sparky motivators, no dynamic innovators, no clever creators. It’s like a weird TV game show that could be titled Low Personality Zone (LPZ), with the objective being to appear as dull, grey and lethargic as possible.

LPZ created the LEZ that Holyrood and its Greens kingmakers dictated it create.

This is a tired, unimaginative council doing something just to give the impression it is doing something.

That’s the definition of gesture politics.

Conversation