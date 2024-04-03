Video shows woman ‘one trip from catastrophe’ on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Safety fears have been raised after a woman was spotted walking along the central reservation on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Dash cam footage, shared with The Courier, showed the female in the centre of the busy dual carriageway near Glendoick at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

In the video, the driver in the overtaking lane was forced to slightly swerve to avoid getting too close to the pedestrian.

She appeared to be walking in the Perth direction with a shopping bag.

‘One trip from catastrophe’ says local councillor

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey (Labour) expressed his disbelief at the footage.

He told The Courier: “I was very concerned to see this footage because that’s a really fast road and if the lady were to trip there wouldn’t be much anyone could do to avoid catastrophe.

“People should remember the A90 is not a motorway and there are some designated pedestrian crossing points.

“Those offer the pedestrians space to stand within the central reservation whilst they wait for a safe opportunity to cross the next carriageway.

“At the point where this footage was captured, there is a minor road that runs immediately south of the A90 which provides a much safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, added: “I was driving home from Perth during rush hour last night when I saw her in the central reservation.

“I was driving around 70pmh and swerved slightly because I was concerned about how close she was to the road.

“Despite how fast traffic was going, she didn’t seem too phased about it.

“I was just shocked someone would think it’s a good idea to walk there, it’s incredibly dangerous and crazy.

“I’d hate to think what would happen if someone had lost control of their car while she was walking there.”

