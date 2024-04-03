Man ‘threatens to shoot’ Dundee taxi driver in robbery bid at EV charging point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘threatens to shoot’ Dundee taxi driver in robbery bid at EV charging point

The incident left the taxi driver "fearing for his life".

By James Simpson
Police were called to Balgay Street Car Park in Lochee. Image: Google Street View
Fears have been raised for the safety of taxi drivers in Dundee after a botched robbery bid at an EV charging station.

A taxi driver said he was left “fearing for his life” after an incident at Balgay Street Car Park early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 6am near Farmfoods in Lochee.

The driver, who did not wish to be named, claimed a man began punching his taxi after demanding cash.

Speaking to The Courier, he alleged the man also made a threat to “shoot him” and his colleagues, who rushed to his aid.

Fellow taxi drivers rushed to the man’s aid.

The 32-year-old said: “I’d just finished my shift and was about to charge the car up.

“The guy approached me saying he needed money to get home before I gave him £3.

“He then began asking for more money and was getting aggressive by punching the car windows.

“His hand was bleeding and I was starting to fear for my life, I thought he was going to break the glass.”

The driver said three colleagues rushed to his aid.

The man, he claimed, began to back off before making more threats.

Dundee taxi driver: ‘The guy said he was going to get a gun’

He added: “I’ve been a driver since 2016 but I definitely think the streets in Dundee aren’t safe anymore.

“I thank my colleagues who attended but the guy said he was going to get a gun and shoot us.

“The police did arrive but from my side, I don’t want to be dragged into a police investigation regarding this person.”

Chris Elder – who represents some Dundee taxi drivers through Unite the Union – said security around EV charging points needs to be reviewed.

Chris Elder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “This incident over the weekend is concerning.

“There have been concerns raised about the security at these EV charging points in recent times.

“From a driver’s perspective, they are carrying money bags and could be an easy target.

“There are also council workers and members of the public using these charging points and they are exposed.

“Whether it’s placing gating around these sites, and providing passes to get access, the security surrounding the charging points needs reviewed.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of these concerns and are monitoring the situation.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at Balgay Street, Lochee, Dundee around 6.25am on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

“Officers attended, all parties traced, no complaint was made and there were no reports of damage.”

