Man, 32, charged after ‘series of thefts’ in Dunfermline

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of thefts in Dunfermline.

Officers received reports of several break-ins in the Duloch area of the Fife town on Tuesday morning.

A man was allegedly spotted on CCTV trying to enter vehicles on MacCallum Avenue and Macquarie Crescent at around 7am.

One alleged victim told The Courier several items were missing from his car when he woke yesterday morning, including bank cards from his wallet and sunglasses.

The items have since been returned.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts in the Duloch area of Dunfermline.

“He was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 3 April, 2024.”