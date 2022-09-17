STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers, Boris and Therese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers, Boris and Therese

By Steve Finan
September 17 2022, 6.00am
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has issued a grammatical edict.
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has issued a grammatical edict.

I’m not often surprised by politicians. I expect little, and am rarely disappointed.

But our new Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, startled me this week with an intervention on a matter of grammar. Politicians don’t do this often.

In a directive issued to her staff Ms Coffey urged avoidance of jargon, which is fine, and advised against double negatives.

Again, perfectly reasonable. Let me add my weight to yours, Ms Coffey, in this worthy fight.

However, she went on to ban use of the Oxford comma.

What sort of madness is this? How did a once-proud nation like ours find itself in such reduced circumstance?

How will the NHS function without the Oxford comma?

I can see it now: a dimly-lit theatre during a tense operation. A hush as the fabric of life and death is unravelled. The surgeon, looking not unlike George Clooney, has set out written instructions to ensure the procedure goes smoothly.

George’s list reads: “At this point, have the scalpel, forceps, saline and orange juice ready”.

The assisting surgeon, a Ryan Reynolds-type figure, has a lovely saline and orange juice cocktail prepared for the moment. He does not suspect George had wanted saline – as well as a refreshing drink.

George Clooney
A Hollywood film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts about the importance of the Oxford comma is coming to a cinema near you soon. Possibly.

But if Ms Coffey’s edict is followed, the patient dies of orange juice poisoning (if such a thing exists). The next scene in my movie-like tale is a courtroom, with George sent to Alcatraz for the crime of negligence of Oxford commas (he escapes later, with the help of Julia Roberts).

Because “have the scalpel, forceps, saline, and orange juice ready” (note the Oxford comma after “saline”) is a precise, unambiguous instruction.

That’s what punctuation is for. It indicates how a sentence should be read.

So why did Therese Coffey put pen to paper?

My George Clooney example is, of course, facetious. But if that had been a list of drugs there is a risk, albeit vanishingly small, that oxycodone and morphine are regarded as one item.

Why a government minister should set her face against an intrinsic punctuation mark is a mystery to me.

Boris Johnson, with Therese Coffey far right, asking someone to pass him a dictionary.

There is a well-known meme (not that I usually like memes) circulating on the internet commenting on Oxford commas.

It goes: “We invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin”. The joke is, of course, that omission of an Oxford comma after JFK suggests the names of the strippers are JFK and Stalin.

As a way to embed the use of the Oxford comma in everyone’s consciousness, I’d like to change this meme slightly to conjure an image that, I hope, will live in your memory. “We invited the strippers, Boris and Therese.”

