Is Arbroath your subject of choice should you ever get the call to compete in the iconic black chair on Mastermind? Well this is your chance to get prepared.

This week our Past Times Quiz takes us to the Angus coast as we delve into the history of Arbroath to see if you can get 10 out of 10 when it comes to local knowledge.

Your sport, geographical and guessing work will all be put to the test so remember to keep a tally and see who in your group knows the town the best.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.