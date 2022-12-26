Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought the law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought the law

Jim McLean fell foul of the law when Duncan Ferguson gave Dundee United a knockout Boxing Day victory against Celtic in 1992.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
December 26 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Duncan Ferguson won the battle with Tony Mowbray as United packed a Boxing Day punch in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson won the battle with Tony Mowbray as United packed a Boxing Day punch in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Jim McLean fell foul of the law when Duncan Ferguson gave Dundee United a knockout Boxing Day victory against Celtic in 1992.

The 1-0 victory in Glasgow left title-chasing Celtic looking like turkeys during a Christmas period that was an unmitigated disaster for Liam Brady.

Incredibly, it marks the last time United won at Celtic Park.

So what happened back in 1992?

Celtic went six points behind Rangers after losing to Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle on December 19 1992 and Brady wielded the axe following the Edinburgh upset.

Jim McLean’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run in the league but were given a free Saturday by the postponement of the trip to play Motherwell at Fir Park.

Scott Crabbe used his free Saturday to watch his old Hearts team-mates and the 1-0 win left him in no doubt that United could win at Celtic Park for the first time since 1989.

Scott Crabbe was among the United heroes 30 years ago following victory at Celtic Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Scott Crabbe was among the United heroes 30 years ago following victory at Celtic Park. Image: DC Thomson.

McLean agreed.

He said: “In the past we always loved playing Celtic, but recently they have enjoyed taking us on and they have had the upper hand in the last couple of seasons.

“Today’s game is a vitally important one for us – a real four-pointer with European places to be fought for.

“It is a chance to prove our point that we are capable of competing with the best and with no injuries we won’t have any excuses if we don’t take it.”

Crabbe signed for United from Hearts for £250,000 in October 1992 and had scored four goals against Celtic in 10 appearances for the Edinburgh side.

“They are a very exciting team to play against and I relish taking them on,” he said.

Celtic: Bonner, McNally, Boyd, Galloway, Mowbray, Collins, Miller, McStay, Payton, Creaney (Grant 89), Slater (Vata 77).

United: Main, Krivokapic, Malpas, McInally, Van Der Hoorn, Welsh, McKinlay, John O’Neil (Clark 89), Crabbe (Connolly 85), Ferguson, Perry.

The break didn’t stop United’s momentum and they came flying out of the traps.

Duncan Ferguson headed a Scott Crabbe cross narrowly over the bar on three minutes.

Duncan Ferguson was a constant threat during a game watched by just 23,000 fans. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson was a constant threat during a game watched by just 23,000 fans. Image: DC Thomson.

Celtic were dangerous and created the better first-half chances with Alan Main keeping out Tony Mowbray’s powerful header and Andy Payton’s effort from the rebound.

McLean was none too impressed with proceedings before the interval.

Jim McLean came down from the stand and offered the linesman his thoughts. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean came down from the stand and offered the linesman his thoughts. Image: DC Thomson.

The United boss left his seat in the main stand to have a chat with the linesman and was ushered back up the tunnel by a stern-faced police sergeant.

McLean looked somewhat upset to be sent back to where he came from by Glasgow’s finest but saw his side open the scoring by the time he returned to his seat.

Jim McInally played a decisive role in proceedings.

First, he denied Celtic the opening goal when he hooked a Tony Mowbray header off the line and then he dispossessed home skipper Paul McStay in midfield.

Midfielder Jim McInally put in a man-of-the-match performance 30 years ago against Celtic. Image: DC Thomson.
Midfielder Jim McInally put in a man-of-the-match performance 30 years ago against Celtic. Image: DC Thomson.

McInally made a 60-metre run from his own half before finding Crabbe on the right.

A fine overlap by John O’Neil gave Crabbe a yard of space and he used it to send over an inch-perfect cross for Duncan Ferguson to head home at the back post.

Scott Crabbe burst down the right and provided the ammunition for Duncan Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson.
Scott Crabbe burst down the right and provided the ammunition for Duncan Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson.

It was the classic sucker punch after a spell of Celtic pressure.

After going a goal down on 45 minutes, neither the players nor the home fans in the 23,000 crowd seemed to show any real hunger to retrieve the situation.

Duncan Ferguson runs off towards the United supporters following his 45th-minute goal. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson runs off towards the United supporters following his 45th-minute goal. Image: DC Thomson.

In fact, it was the visitors, after a bright restart, who got the ball into the net again when Crabbe and Ferguson reversed roles for the former to punch the ball home.

The 24-year-old was given a yellow card for his Hand of God moment!

Match referee Gareth Evans from Bishopbriggs gives Crabbe a yellow card. Image: DC Thomson.
Match referee Gareth Evans from Bishopbriggs gives Crabbe a yellow card. Image: DC Thomson.

Crabbe was given plenty of running to do up front and chased hard when Celtic were in possession and held on to the ball intelligently when United were outnumbered.

The match-winning goal was just one of several occasions that Crabbe and Ferguson linked up to cause the Celtic defence problems throughout the 90 minutes.

Miodrag Krivokapic was among the United defensive heroes who kept a clean sheet. Image: DC Thomson.
Miodrag Krivokapic was among the United defensive heroes who kept a clean sheet. Image: DC Thomson.

Mark Perry summed up the will-to-win attitude of the United players when he received several stitches in a head wound following a clash with Gerry Creaney.

Celtic were booed off the field at full-time.

Duncan Ferguson delivered one of his best performances in a Dundee United shirt. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson delivered one of his best performances in a Dundee United shirt. Image: DC Thomson.

The United players linked arms and raised them in the direction of the away supporters to show their appreciation after finishing their 1992 campaign on a high.

So what were McLean’s thoughts on the victory?

Ferguson goes in where it hurts and Celtic's Rudi Vata manages to clear the danger. Image: DC Thomson.
Ferguson goes in where it hurts and Celtic's Rudi Vata manages to clear the danger. Image: DC Thomson.

“A most pleasing result,” he said.

“We may have been a wee bit fortunate at times but we again showed the attitude I have been looking for.

“We have come quite a way in the last few weeks, but there is still room for improvement.”

Jim McInally won the midfield battle against Celtic maestro Paul McStay 30 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McInally won the midfield battle against Celtic maestro Paul McStay 30 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.

Liam Brady was struggling to take it all in and his side was now trailing champions Rangers by eight points with an Old Firm New Year derby up next.

Two points for a win, remember, in those days.

Freddy Van Der Hoorn celebrates with the United supporters at full-time. Image: DC Thomson.
Freddy Van Der Hoorn celebrates with the United supporters at full-time. Image: DC Thomson.

“To go in 1-0 down was quite unbelievable,” he said.

“It allowed united to contain us in the second-half and left us struggling to find penetration. We realise it is going to be hard for the championship.

“We just have to keep plugging away.”

Billy McKinlay salutes the Tangerines' faithful after United's first Celtic Park win since 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
Billy McKinlay salutes the Tangerines' faithful after United's first Celtic Park win since 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The legendary Doug Baillie gave his take on proceedings in The Sunday Post.

“I’ve seen United playing in Glasgow more often than some folk have had turkey dinners and as often as not I’ve left with disappointment written all over my face.

“I don’t know what the bold James put in their Christmas puds this time around but the secret ingredient certainly worked wonders.

United goalkeeper Alan Main pulled off a string of fantastic stops during the game. Image: DC Thomson.
United goalkeeper Alan Main pulled off a string of fantastic stops during the game. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Tangerine Terrors have rarely performed better here.

“So how come the scoreline was tight? That’s easy. Celtic played well too.

“The big difference was the Brady brigade made half-a-dozen chances and failed to notch while United made a couple and took one.

Pat Bonner's expression sums things up with Celtic's title hopes now in tatters. Image: DC Thomson.
Pat Bonner's expression sums things up with Celtic's title hopes now in tatters. Image: DC Thomson.

“It all added up, of course, to a splendid afternoon’s entertainment.

“I don’t suppose that will be of any consolation to anybody concerned with Parkhead.

“Any lingering hopes they may have had of the Premier League title must now have bitten the dust.

“A great pity at such an early stage.

“But if you can’t do the business at home, point-collecting is very difficult.”

United's victory at Celtic Park was among the season highlights in what was McLean's final act. Image: DC Thomson.
United's victory at Celtic Park was among the season highlights in what was McLean's final campaign as manager. Image: DC Thomson.

Celtic finished the season third with 60 points.

Brady’s side were 13 points behind Rangers and four behind Aberdeen while United finished the campaign fourth with 47 points and qualified for Europe.

McLean retired after 22 years in charge at Tannadice.

Brady carried on for longer than he should have and things didn’t improve the following season. He was replaced by Joe Jordan after resigning in October 1993.

