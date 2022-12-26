Fire-ravaged historic Brechin pub to be converted into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin’s fire-ravaged Old Bolag Bar if finally to be brought back into use.

Angus Council planning officers have given the green-light to a three-flat conversion of the town centre building.

They say they will be happy to see the two-storey conservation area property developed for residential use.

The Church Street pub sits opposite the Town House museum.

It was a busy watering hole at the top of Brechin High Street for decades.

But in November 2017, fire tore through the building.

The interior was gutted by the early morning blaze.

Neighbours had to be evacuated as firefighters spent nearly five hours battling the outbreak.

Since then it’s been a boarded up eyesore on the town centre.

Delegated decision

The flats scheme has been approved under delegated powers.

Planners said: “The contribution the frontage of the building makes to the conservation area would not be unacceptably affected by the proposal.”

But they have attached a condition to the planning approval that the developer must tell the council the exact detail of the windows and materials they will use.

And they added: “While there would be no dedicated parking, the area is well served by public transport and there is on street parking available in the surrounding area.

“It is not uncommon in town centres and other historic parts of Angus towns for developments of this nature to come forward without dedicated parking.”

A bat survey of the building showed no signs of the creatures.

Planners noted the same developer is awaiting a decision on an application for the conversion of an adjacent listed building into a house.

The firm want to turn an old garage and store into a three-bedroom house.

A decision on that application is due in the new year.