Ian Porterfield: Fifer earned football immortality with 1973 FA Cup final goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Ian Porterfield: Fifer earned football immortality with 1973 FA Cup final goal

The late Sunderland legend and Raith Rovers player was also "a wonderful human being who was liked by everyone". Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Silver-wear: Ian Porterfield enjoys Sunderland's homecoming after the FA Cup final in 1973. Image: Shutterstock.
Silver-wear: Ian Porterfield enjoys Sunderland's homecoming after the FA Cup final in 1973. Image: Shutterstock.

Ian Porterfield was the Fife miner’s son who scored arguably the most important goal in Sunderland’s history when he netted the winner in the 1973 FA Cup final.

Porterfield grew up in Lochgelly and wrote himself into Red and Whites’ folklore when he grabbed the glory against Leeds United in the Wembley showpiece on May 5 50 years ago.

Defeat for Leeds was not an outcome anyone foresaw – including Leeds themselves.

Porterfield was a man who knew the Elland Road club well.

As a teenager, he went to Leeds on trial but returned, homesick, and signed for Raith Rovers where he played 153 games and scored 22 goals between 1964 and 1967.

Porterfield played against Sunderland in September 1967 in a benefit game for the Michael Colliery Disaster Fund, which was played at East End Park in Dunfermline.

He scored two goals in the Fife’s Select’s 4-2 win.

Porterfield lines up alongside his Raith Rovers team-mates in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.
Porterfield lines up alongside his Raith Rovers team-mates in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

Manchester City made a £35,000 bid for the midfielder but Sunderland topped that and paid £45,000 and he replaced fellow Fifer Jim Baxter in December 1967.

He played 269 games and scored 19 goals during his 10-year spell at Roker Park and was part of a Scottish core that played a vital role in Sunderland’s cup exploits in 1973.

The FA Cup campaign started in January with victory against Notts County.

Reading, Manchester City, Luton Town and Arsenal were further dispatched as Sunderland reached Wembley after a 36-year hiatus since they last lifted the cup.

Ian Porterfield in his Sunderland strip, for whom he would score the winner in the 1973 FA Cup final. Image: PA.
Ian Porterfield spent 10 years at Roker Park. Image: PA.

It was the 92nd final – the 46th to be played at Wembley – and Don Revie’s Leeds United were the holders and the heaviest of favourites to retain the trophy.

They were 3/1 on to win.

Footballers of course can be a superstitious bunch.

Porterfield himself wasn’t leaving anything to chance in the dressing-room.

A barrowload of superstitions

His bag of lucky charms taken to Wembley included a rabbit’s foot which was given to him by a young girl when he was playing for Raith; a Kennedy coin which belonged to his grandfather; and a Cowdenbeath and District schools’ football medal which belonged to his uncle Ian who was tragically killed in the pits when he was only 19.

The final – the only one in history to be played using an orange ball – went down as one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history as Bob Stokoe’s Sunderland became the first Second Division side to win the cup since West Bromwich Albion in 1931.

Ian Porterfield scores the winning goal in the 1973 FA Cup final. Image: PA.
Ian Porterfield scores the winning goal in the 1973 FA Cup final. Image: PA.

The names of Montgomery, Malone, Guthrie, Horswill, Watson, Pitt, Kerr, Hughes, Halom, Porterfield and Tueart still trip off the tongue for generations of fans.

Scotsman Billy Hughes was an inspirational figure for the Black Cats back then.

He scored four goals on the way to Wembley, and his corner helped create the only goal of the game when Porterfield netted his historic strike on 32 minutes.

That corner from Hughes was sent back into the centre by Halom.

Porterfield flicked the ball up with his left foot and struck hard with his right.

David Harvey was cleanly beaten.

Leeds built-up attack after attack after the break but they reckoned without an inspired performance from Sunderland’s goalkeeper Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery’s incredible double save from Trevor Cherry and Peter Lorimer has been compared to Gordon Banks’ stunning fingertip stop from Pele at the 1970 World Cup.

Montgomery’s Wembley heroics was why Stokoe, raincoat flapping over a red tracksuit and trilby perched on his head, ran first to his goalkeeper at the final whistle.

Stokoe’s charge is now immortalised in bronze outside Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's captain Bobby Kerr held aloft by his team-mates following the 1973 FA Cup final win. Image: PA.
Sunderland’s captain Bobby Kerr held aloft by his team-mates following the 1973 FA Cup final win. Image: PA.

The Sunderland players received a £1,000 bonus for winning the FA Cup.

“I brought the ball down on my left thigh and as it dropped, I hit it right-footed with all my strength from 12 yards,” Porterfield said.

“Football is all about instinct and reaction and things like that.

“It just all fell perfect for me in lots of ways.

“When I scored, it was the first time I ever felt emotion in my life.

“I am not an emotional fella, but I could feel the tears come into my eyes.”

What happened after 1973 FA Cup final?

Porterfield suffered a fractured skull and broken jaw after a serious car accident in December 1974 when he was on the verge of being selected by Scotland.

The car crash changed his life.

He was lucky to survive but was never the same player.

Porterfield played for Sunderland until 1977 when he signed for Sheffield Wednesday for £20,000 as player-coach following a spell on loan with Reading in 1976.

He began his management career in 1979 at Rotherham, where he guided the club to the Division Three title, and had a successful spell at Sheffield United before replacing Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen following his departure for Manchester United in 1986.

Ian Porterfield faced an impossible task when he took over from Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.

He also took charge at Reading and, for 20 months until February 1991, Chelsea, before embarking upon an odyssey which saw him travel the world in club and international football which included managerial stints in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Trinidad and Tobago and South Korea.

He was latterly employed by the Armenian FA as head coach.

Triumph and tragedy

Porterfield was diagnosed with colon cancer but carried on with his duties and his final match was their 1-1 draw against Portugal in the Euro 2008 qualifiers in August 2007.

He was determined to be there despite the fact that time was running out for him.

It finally did.

Porterfield passed away at a hospice in Surrey in September 2007.

Porterfield’s widow Glenda said at the time: “He may have been a football man all his life, but I know him best as a wonderful human being who was liked by everyone.

“He had his wish to die in harness. Just over two weeks ago, we flew to Armenia for the Portugal game and I’ll always remember what happened at the open training session at the stadium on the day before the game.

“The stadium was packed to see all the Portuguese stars like Ronaldo, Deco and the rest, but when Ian walked out, they all stood up and shouted his name.”

Armenians still remember how he ignored his pain to mastermind that famous result.

Similarly, his exploits in the FA Cup final on that May afternoon back in 1973 will never be forgotten.

The Fife boy who was a hero to the end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]