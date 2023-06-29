Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager’s footballing life in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager’s footballing life in pictures

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs celebrating Brown's life and career, as tributes continue to pour in from colleagues and fans. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown rubbed shoulders with the game’s greats but never lost the common touch.

Dundee and the rest of the Scottish footballing family was plunged into mourning when Brown passed away on Monday at the age of 82, following a short illness.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs celebrating Brown’s life and career, as tributes continue to pour in from colleagues and fans.

Some have not been seen for decades.

A war child, born in Corkerhill, Glasgow, the son of a professional footballer, Brown captained a Scottish schoolboys’ side which included Alex Ferguson and Billy McNeill before gaining a Scottish Junior cap with Coltness United.

In 1958, as a teenager, he signed for Rangers.

Craig Brown in the bottom row lines up alongside his Rangers team-mates in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.
There his career progression was stalled as a pool of 40 couldn’t squeeze into two teams of 11.

Brown moved to Dundee on loan in January 1960.

He became new manager Bob Shankly’s first signing for the Dens Parkers.

The move was made permanent that summer when Dundee agreed an £8,000 fee.

Craig Brown pictured during his Dundee days. Image: DC Thomson.
Brown’s move to Dundee FC coincided with the best period in the club’s history, although recurring cartilage problems curtailed any possibility of establishing himself.

His one big regret was the fact surgery meant he was forced to listen to Dundee’s run-in to title glory in 1962 on the radio while recovering in a hospital bed.

Brown did make it out in time for April 28 to accompany his team-mates to McDiarmid Park in Perth and watch them win the league by defeating St Johnstone 3-0.

Craig Brown celebrates with his team-mates after Dundee won the league. Image: DC Thomson.
The full-back was the 12th man during Dundee’s amazing European Cup run the following season where they almost went all the way to the final at Wembley.

Dens skipper Bobby Cox was ruled out of the semi-final against AC Milan and Brown would have been his replacement but he pulled a leg muscle in a reserve game.

There was more harmony off the field.

Hammy and The Hamsters pictured during their bid for pop glory in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.
Brown was part of right-back Alex Hamilton’s singing group, Hammy and the Hamsters, which included Kenny Cameron, Alex Stuart and Hugh Robertson.

The group released a single in April 1964 before the Scottish Cup final against Rangers, which was entitled My Dreams Came True with She Was Mine on the flipside.

Unfortunately, the call from Top Of The Pops never came despite the group being popular in Dundee, and the quintet quickly returned their full attention to football matters.

Injury limited his first-team appearances in a six-year stay with the club and, beset by knee problems, he moved quietly to Falkirk.

Five operations later, and at the age of only 28, the condition of his right knee forced him out of the game for good.

His playing days over, Brown completed his coaching certificates while keeping contact with the professional game by writing match reports for The Courier and The Sunday Post.

Craig Brown eventually ended up becoming Clyde manager. Image: DC Thomson.
He took a BA degree through the Open University and moved on to become a PE teacher.

He was also briefly a primary headmaster in Lanarkshire and thereafter became a lecturer in primary education at Craigie College in Ayr.

He wasn’t out of the game for long, becoming assistant manager of Motherwell under Willie McLean, the eldest of the footballing McLean brothers.

In 1977 he moved to part-time manage Clyde, whilst also working as a primary school head teacher, taking over when they were Second Division strugglers, winning promotion and establishing them in a comfortable slot in the First Division.

Craig Brown alongside his Clyde team back in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
He had become one of Scotland’s most accomplished educational authors, completing a textbook for schoolteachers called Activity Methods in The Middle Years while preparing another to help illiterate adults with their reading difficulties.

But football dominated his life to the extent that, in one famous week, he saw 11 games.

It went something like this: two games in the Eastercraigs tournament in Glasgow on Sunday, Clyde reserves against Glencairn on Monday, Celtic and Hibs reserves on Tuesday afternoon and Queen’s Park v Stenhousemuir at night, the first half of Cowdenbeath v Berwick and the second half of Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers on Wednesday, Clyde reserves against Hamilton on Thursday, Scotland Under-18s v Wales on Friday and a school game in the morning followed by Clyde against Cowdenbeath in the afternoon on Saturday.

After the 1986 World Cup, he was appointed Scotland’s Under-21 coach, charged with the development of Scottish football alongside national coach Andy Roxburgh.

Craig Brown with his Scotland under-16s squad in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
He was in charge when the World Under-16 tournament was held in Scotland in 1989.

His young team won through to the final, losing controversially to Saudi Arabia in front of 53,000 at Hampden Park.

The Saudis were later accused of fielding several over-age players, although no formal investigation was conducted.

Brown played an important backroom role when Roxburgh took the full Scotland side to the 1992 World Cup finals in Italy.

He progressed from loyal lieutenant to commander-in-chief when he succeeded as Scotland coach the following year, continuing a long run of Scotland managers who did not earn a full cap for their country.

Craig and his brother Jock Brown even made the pages of The Broons in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Because of that, perhaps, it wasn’t altogether a popular appointment.

But when Brown steered the Scots to Euro 1996 and then the 1998 World Cup finals, this was expeditiously forgotten by an appreciative Tartan Army.

Brown led Scotland to victory over England at Wembley in 1999 but ultimately they lost out on the European Championship after an aggregate play-off defeat to Kevin Keegan’s side, and he resigned after missing out on the next World Cup.

Brown managed Preston for just over two years before being replaced, before Motherwell asked him to take over following the departure of Jim Gannon in 2009.

Brown signing autographs for Dundee United fans at the club's open day in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Within a year and at the age of 70, Brown left Fir Park following an approach by Aberdeen, where he spent two full seasons in charge before stepping down in May 2013.

Having served his country successfully as both assistant and boss of the national team and managed clubs from Clyde to Aberdeen, there are many accolades that can be listed when Brown’s career is examined.

Craig Brown never lost his enthusiasm for the game. Image: DC Thomson.
In fact, usually there are too many to mention, but one the man himself would always include is that he was a member of the Dundee squad crowned champions in 1962.

Speaking in 2012, he said: “I played in enough games to qualify for a medal and it’s something I’m very proud of.

“You only need to look at how many times clubs other than Rangers and Celtic have won the league since to see how big an achievement it was.”

