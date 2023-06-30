Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories

We have more garages and car showrooms in Dundee as the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure you are sitting comfortably.

Another batch of garages and car showrooms in Dundee is the focus of this week’s pictorial passage into the past.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and they are sure to spark a motoring memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

How many of these places do you remember?

1979

Two customers are being helped by a staff member at Barnetts. Image: DC Thomson.
Two customers are being helped by a staff member at Barnetts. Image: DC Thomson.

Taybridge Garage in Roseangle steadily expanded into what became Barnetts Motor Group with 11 dealerships representing a variety of brands including Volkswagen.

Our photograph from September 1979 shows the interior of the company’s showroom in Riverside Drive, which featured several cars and a speedboat for sale!

1982

The interior of Richard Lawson's garage at Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.
Richard Lawson’s garage at Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.

Richard Lawson Motors new showroom at Marketgait is pictured in November 1982.

Richard Lawson was brought up in Kirriemuir and attended Dundee High School and the firm was described as Tayside’s premier Saab dealership in the early 1980s.

1986

Karen Mitchell and Margaret Stewart at the Kid Park in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Karen Mitchell and Margaret Stewart at the Kid Park in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Karen Mitchell and Margaret Stewart at Nissan Marketgait in June 1986.

There is a sign on the wall behind them which reads Kid Park, which was apparently a soft play area children could use while their parents bought a new car.

1986

Martin Motors staff standing beside a Nissan in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Martin Motors staff in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at Martin Motors in Trades Lane are pictured in November 1986 admiring the first British-built Nissan Bluebird to be available in Dundee.

The new Bluebird range comprised 15 models of front wheel drive mid-size saloons and hatchbacks, which were priced between £6,500 and £9,680.

1988

Albert New and Susan Mounthenney of Practical Used Car Rental. Image: DC Thomson.
Albert New and Susan Mounthenney of Practical Used Car Rental. Image: DC Thomson.

Two staff members are standing outside Practical Used Car Rental in July 1988.

The Logie Street firm was offering car rental from £5.95 per day and 5p per mile.

1988

Tayford Garage, Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayford Garage, Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A staff member working on a car engine at Tayford Garage in August 1988.

Tayford’s workshop was famously the setting in 1986 for the Ford Celebrity Sports Show, which featured DJ David Hamilton and Record Breakers host Roy Castle.

1988

Fairfield Garage Services in Fairfield Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Fairfield Garage Services in Fairfield Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Several cars are parked outside Fairfield Garage Services in January 1988.

The premises on Fairfield Street provided vehicle testing and repairs and also sold used cars which were always fully serviced and would come with a full year’s MOT.

1988

Staff members are visible through the glass doors at the entrance. Image: DC Thomson.
Staff members are visible through the glass doors at the entrance. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember Merrylee Motors in Douglas Street?

Among the cars being sold here in 1988 was the Audi 200 Quattro for £13,500 and the Audi Coupe 1.8 in flamingo with 14,000 miles on the clock for £10,995.

1989

Donald Heggie Garage in May 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
Donald Heggie Garage in May 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Donald Heggie Garage was situated at the Gourdie Industrial Estate.

“We keep them the way they were built” was its tagline and the firm had other accident repair centres in 1989 in Cupar, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

1989

Norman Fairweather's Garage at Clepington Street in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
Norman Fairweather’s Garage at Clepington Street in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath man Norman Fairweather, who was long experienced in the motor trade, began selling Yugo cars at Clepington Street in 1988.

Even then he felt the premises were too small and they eventually moved to Kingsway East where they also started selling Lada and Proton cars.

1989

Vehicles for sale at Taybridge Motors. Image: DC Thomson.
Vehicles for sale at Taybridge Motors. Image: DC Thomson.

The Taybridge Motors forecourt on Riverside Drive.

TBM under the Barnetts Motor Group was a long-established Renault trader with “extra special offers” in February 1989 including a 11GTL for £8,260 on the road.

1990

Wellington Garage entrance. Image: DC Thomson.
Wellington Garage entrance. Image: DC Thomson.

Sales director Morris Parr alongside two cars at Wellington Garage in June 1990.

The business, in Rosebank, was situated between Hilltown and Constitution Street and was advertised as having the best deals in Dundee for the Hyundai range in 1989.

