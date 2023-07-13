When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup

Manchester City boast a crowded trophy cabinet that was swelled further by the addition of a first-ever Champions League title in June 2023.

The Citizens have also won the English top-flight trophy nine times, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, six Community Shields and the 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

But what about the one that got away?

The Angus Trophy Centre Cup, whispered in corners, only ever discussed in hushed tones under the cover of darkness at the Etihad Stadium.

This piece of silverware may be viewed by some as lacking in glamour but it was the star prize on offer when City arrived at Dens Park for a match billed as the battle of champions.

City last played Dundee in San Jose in 1986 in a match the Citizens won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the Dark Blues tour of North America.

The superstars trained at St Andrews

The Angus Trophy Centre Cup challenge match took place on July 13 2014.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Premier League title winners trained at St Andrews University’s state-of-the-art sports complex which was used by Barcelona in 2007 and 2008.

Pellegrini and his squad already knew what to expect of the facilities.

City’s ground staff had been getting photographs of the training area emailed on an almost daily basis before travelling north to finally check conditions underfoot.

Nothing was being left to chance.

Pellegrini put his men through a final open training session at Dens Park the Saturday evening before the friendly where supporters were able to gain free entry.

Involvement in the 2014 World Cup for many City players meant the star-studded squad was in various degrees of fitness.

Three players from their multi-million pound squad were still in Brazil.

Argentine trio Sergio Agüero, Pablo Zabaleta and Martin Demichelis would miss the Dens game because of the small matter of the World Cup Final against Germany.

City would still include a stellar multi-million cast including Micah Richards, Gaël Clichy, Samir Nasri, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jesús Navas and Álvaro Negredo.

Paul Hartley’s SPFL Championship champions would boast a host of new signings including Gary Harkins, Paul McGowan, Kevin Thomson and James McPake.

Hartley said: “We’ll learn a lot more about the boys when they’re playing against tougher opposition.

“Manchester City are bringing some of their top players like Navas, Negredo and Nasri.

“It will be a great test.”

Silverware took centre stage

However, the first stars on show were three pieces of silverware displayed in the centre circle. City brought along their Premier League trophy, Dundee had their own Scottish Championship trophy, while golf’s Ryder Cup was the last but certainly not least on display.

Hartley’s men kicked off their pre-season in style.

After a tentative opening quarter, the game came to life when the hosts took the lead on 27 minutes.

A nice dink forward by Gary Irvine made its way towards Harkins.

The 29-year-old midfielder — enjoying his third spell at Dundee — moved to collect the pass but was bundled in the back by City’s Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata.

Referee Bobby Madden pointed to the penalty spot.

Harkins then fired Dundee in front past Willy Caballero on the rebound.

The second came 12 minutes later and Harkins was again the architect.

His expertly floated corner found Tankulic at the back stick.

The striker’s cracking volley flew home via a deflection to take the Dark Blues into a shock two-goal lead, which they never really looked like surrendering.

Dundee brought on three subs at the break, with Paul McGinn, Iain Davidson and Phil Roberts replacing Irvine, Kevin Thomson and Jim McAlister.

City made nine changes, with only Caballero and Emyr Huws the survivors.

The new version of the visitors seemed to have more of a spring in their step but they were still finding it hard to get past the impressive Konrad at the heart of the Dundee defence.

Peter MacDonald, the Dundee substitute, even had a chance to make it 3-0 on 73 minutes as he beat the City offside trap, but his delicate lobbed effort flew just wide

Samir Nasri, one of the big names who missed out on the World Cup, threatened on 77 minutes but his curling shot was saved by Dundee goalkeeper Grant Adam.

The goalie then did well again to push a shot from Negredo past the far post as the visitors tried to get back into the contest.

There was no further scoring despite some pressing from the visitors.

Reality was suspended after victory

After the final whistle, the stage was cleared for Dens captain Kevin Thomson to collect the fourth trophy of the day — the Angus Trophy Centre Cup — to mark their victory.

The Evening Telegraph said: “Let’s put this result into perspective.

“Dundee have signed 10 players this summer and paid money for one or two.

“But Manchester City reserve, who has been training with the kids, Micah Richards, a former England international, who was at full-back in the second half is on around £100,000 per week.

“That would keep the Dark Blues, or any other Premiership club, going for months.”

Reality was suspended when former Dark Blues captain Lee Wilkie said afterwards that Manchester City’s defeat “doesn’t say a lot for the state of the game down south”.

Writing in his Evening Telegraph column, Wilkie said: “Let’s be straight — a Dark Blues XI should not even be able to get close to anything the Citizens throw out, whether that be experienced or the U/20s.

“Talking budgets, Dundee’s first team one will be a million miles from the amount of cash ploughed into the youth team at the Etihad.

“Results like Sunday should not happen — that’s what make it all the more positive for Paul Hartley & Co.

“In saying this, I really don’t want to take anything away from Dundee. On the day they were brilliant — there’s a feelgood factor about the place.

“But no matter how good the home side were, the seasoned, experienced City boys should not be losing out to a Scottish team, also in their first pre-season outing of the summer.

“It must raise big question marks about the quality coming through at a club like that.

“You only have to look at England’s dismal World Cup to see there is something seriously wrong with the game down there.”

Would Brechin be tougher?

City’s dramatic descent from the heady heights of the Premier League title was complete when Hartley suggested Brechin City would provide a tougher test!

Brechin were up next for the Dark Blues in a pre-season friendly.

The Dens boss explained his reasons.

“Instead of it being about winning or losing games for me, all I am looking for is a performance from the players while getting fit,” said Hartley.

“We could win every game in the summer and then turn up for the first match of the season and it doesn’t work for us.

“On the other hand, you could lose every game in close season but be bang on for the first day.

“So I don’t particularly like pre-season games, to be honest with you.

“And in many ways this one could be a tougher game than the Man City one, if you know what I mean.

“Brechin came back a week to 10 days before us so will be bang at it for fitness.”

Dundee never looked back after winning the battle of the champions and achieved a top-six finish under Hartley in their first season back in Scottish football’s top tier.

Manchester City finished second in the league then fourth in Pellegrini’s 2015/16 farewell season before the Citizens ushered in a new era by appointing Pep Guardiola.

That heralded the dawn of a new English football dynasty.

As for the Angus Trophy Centre Cup, its star has dimmed.

With both sides champions once again – perfect timing for a rematch?