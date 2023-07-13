When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup

The Dark Blues picked up silverware when they defeated Manchester City's superstars at Dens Park. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee's Phil Roberts is taken out on the edge of the penalty area by Javi Garcia. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Phil Roberts is taken out on the edge of the penalty area by Javi Garcia. Image: SNS.

Manchester City boast a crowded trophy cabinet that was swelled further by the addition of a first-ever Champions League title in June 2023.

The Citizens have also won the English top-flight trophy nine times, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, six Community Shields and the 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

But what about the one that got away?

The Angus Trophy Centre Cup, whispered in corners, only ever discussed in hushed tones under the cover of darkness at the Etihad Stadium.

This piece of silverware may be viewed by some as lacking in glamour but it was the star prize on offer when City arrived at Dens Park for a match billed as the battle of champions.

City last played Dundee in San Jose in 1986 in a match the Citizens won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the Dark Blues tour of North America.

The superstars trained at St Andrews

The Angus Trophy Centre Cup challenge match took place on July 13 2014.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Premier League title winners trained at St Andrews University’s state-of-the-art sports complex which was used by Barcelona in 2007 and 2008.

Pellegrini and his squad already knew what to expect of the facilities.

City’s ground staff had been getting photographs of the training area emailed on an almost daily basis before travelling north to finally check conditions underfoot.

Nothing was being left to chance.

Manchester City training at St Andrews.
Manchester City players are put through their paces before the game in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

Pellegrini put his men through a final open training session at Dens Park the Saturday evening before the friendly where supporters were able to gain free entry.

Involvement in the 2014 World Cup for many City players meant the star-studded squad was in various degrees of fitness.

Three players from their multi-million pound squad were still in Brazil.

Argentine trio Sergio Agüero, Pablo Zabaleta and Martin Demichelis would miss the Dens game because of the small matter of the World Cup Final against Germany.

Paul Hartley and Manuel Pellegrini.
Paul Hartley alongside Manuel Pellegrini when Manchester City’s superstars played at Dens. Image: Jeff Holmes/PA.

City would still include a stellar multi-million cast including Micah Richards, Gaël Clichy, Samir Nasri, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jesús Navas and Álvaro Negredo.

Paul Hartley’s SPFL Championship champions would boast a host of new signings including Gary Harkins, Paul McGowan, Kevin Thomson and James McPake.

Hartley said: “We’ll learn a lot more about the boys when they’re playing against tougher opposition.

“Manchester City are bringing some of their top players like Navas, Negredo and Nasri.

“It will be a great test.”

Silverware took centre stage

However, the first stars on show were three pieces of silverware displayed in the centre circle. City brought along their Premier League trophy, Dundee had their own Scottish Championship trophy, while golf’s Ryder Cup was the last but certainly not least on display.

Hartley’s men kicked off their pre-season in style.

Kevin McBride is kept in check by Manchester City’s John Guidetti during the opening exchanges. Image: SNS.

After a tentative opening quarter, the game came to life when the hosts took the lead on 27 minutes.

A nice dink forward by Gary Irvine made its way towards Harkins.

The 29-year-old midfielder — enjoying his third spell at Dundee — moved to collect the pass but was bundled in the back by City’s Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata.

Referee Bobby Madden pointed to the penalty spot.

Harkins then fired Dundee in front past Willy Caballero on the rebound.

Gary Harkins scores for Dundee.
Gary Harkins celebrates after scoring for Dundee against Manchester City. Image: SNS.

The second came 12 minutes later and Harkins was again the architect.

His expertly floated corner found Tankulic at the back stick.

The striker’s cracking volley flew home via a deflection to take the Dark Blues into a shock two-goal lead, which they never really looked like surrendering.

Dundee brought on three subs at the break, with Paul McGinn, Iain Davidson and Phil Roberts replacing Irvine, Kevin Thomson and Jim McAlister.

City made nine changes, with only Caballero and Emyr Huws the survivors.

Willie Dyer gets the better of City winger Navas during the friendly at Dens. Image: SNS.

The new version of the visitors seemed to have more of a spring in their step but they were still finding it hard to get past the impressive Konrad at the heart of the Dundee defence.

Peter MacDonald, the Dundee substitute, even had a chance to make it 3-0 on 73 minutes as he beat the City offside trap, but his delicate lobbed effort flew just wide

Samir Nasri, one of the big names who missed out on the World Cup, threatened on 77 minutes but his curling shot was saved by Dundee goalkeeper Grant Adam.

The goalie then did well again to push a shot from Negredo past the far post as the visitors tried to get back into the contest.

There was no further scoring despite some pressing from the visitors.

Reality was suspended after victory

After the final whistle, the stage was cleared for Dens captain Kevin Thomson to collect the fourth trophy of the day — the Angus Trophy Centre Cup — to mark their victory.

The Evening Telegraph said: “Let’s put this result into perspective.

“Dundee have signed 10 players this summer and paid money for one or two.

“But Manchester City reserve, who has been training with the kids, Micah Richards, a former England international, who was at full-back in the second half is on around £100,000 per week.

“That would keep the Dark Blues, or any other Premiership club, going for months.”

Samir Nasri exchanges handshakes with Dundee’s Kevin McBride at the final whistle. Image: SNS.

Reality was suspended when former Dark Blues captain Lee Wilkie said afterwards that Manchester City’s defeat “doesn’t say a lot for the state of the game down south”.

Writing in his Evening Telegraph column, Wilkie said: “Let’s be straight — a Dark Blues XI should not even be able to get close to anything the Citizens throw out, whether that be experienced or the U/20s.

“Talking budgets, Dundee’s first team one will be a million miles from the amount of cash ploughed into the youth team at the Etihad.

“Results like Sunday should not happen — that’s what make it all the more positive for Paul Hartley & Co.

“In saying this, I really don’t want to take anything away from Dundee. On the day they were brilliant — there’s a feelgood factor about the place.

Dundee win friendly.
The Dundee players celebrate with the Angus Trophy Centre Cup after beating Manchester City. Image: SNS.

“But no matter how good the home side were, the seasoned, experienced City boys should not be losing out to a Scottish team, also in their first pre-season outing of the summer.

“It must raise big question marks about the quality coming through at a club like that.

“You only have to look at England’s dismal World Cup to see there is something seriously wrong with the game down there.”

Would Brechin be tougher?

City’s dramatic descent from the heady heights of the Premier League title was complete when Hartley suggested Brechin City would provide a tougher test!

Brechin were up next for the Dark Blues in a pre-season friendly.

The Dens boss explained his reasons.

A crowd of 6,859 watched Dundee defeat Manchester City at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“Instead of it being about winning or losing games for me, all I am looking for is a performance from the players while getting fit,” said Hartley.

“We could win every game in the summer and then turn up for the first match of the season and it doesn’t work for us.

“On the other hand, you could lose every game in close season but be bang on for the first day.

“So I don’t particularly like pre-season games, to be honest with you.

“And in many ways this one could be a tougher game than the Man City one, if you know what I mean.

“Brechin came back a week to 10 days before us so will be bang at it for fitness.”

Dundee never looked back after winning the battle of the champions and achieved a top-six finish under Hartley in their first season back in Scottish football’s top tier.

Manchester City finished second in the league then fourth in Pellegrini’s 2015/16 farewell season before the Citizens ushered in a new era by appointing Pep Guardiola.

That heralded the dawn of a new English football dynasty.

As for the Angus Trophy Centre Cup, its star has dimmed.

With both sides champions once again – perfect timing for a rematch?

More from Past Times

Did the Chairman of the Board enjoy a pint in the Phoenix back in 1953? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Did Frank Sinatra enjoy pint in The Phoenix bar in Dundee ahead of Caird…
Jim McLean was ready to walk away from Tannadice after a row with the SFA in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean stunned Dundee United fans with 1988 resignation - and high-profile duo were…
Heat wave at T in the Park in 2003.
Were you there when the temperature soared at T in the Park in 2003?
Finlathen bridge
The rise, fall and rebuild of Dundee's Finlathen bridge
The View backstage at the Caird Hall in Dundee in 2009 being presented a cake by Doreen Culley.
Best pictures from The View homecoming gigs in Dundee through the years
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
When Madness went one step beyond to make a date in Montrose in 2015