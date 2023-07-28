In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1993

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1993.

These images will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

Discovery Point was opened by the Duke of Edinburgh, The Odeon welcomed movie fans at the Stakis Leisure Park and there were substantial snowfalls in November.

That year also saw The Bodyguard, Cliffhanger, Jurassic Park, The Fugitive and Demolition Man being among the most popular films locally at the box office.

A pint of beer cost £1.54 and the average house price in Dundee was £44,000.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 30 years ago?

The archives team has been rummaging around the files at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and dug out a varied batch of faces and places from 30 years ago.

Discovery Point

Opened by the late Duke of Edinburgh on July 1 1993, Discovery Point created a new and exciting visitor centre for the RRS Discovery.

Were you one of the primary 7 children from Dundee’s Blackness Primary School who buried a time capsule in the foundations of the building?

Camperdown Park

The park and its stunning neo-classical mansion is named after the Battle of Camperdown, off the coast of Holland in 1797.

The park stages public events throughout the year and August 1993 featured this vintage vehicle rally, which brought modes of transport from across the ages.

Macalpine Road

Senior officers from Macalpine Road Fire Station took the strain and were pulling Tayside Fire Brigade’s new £90,000 water tender ladder 100 metres in August 1993.

The strongmen were raising money for the Ninewells Cancer Research Appeal.

Dundee Law

Dundee Law was being given a £500,000 makeover 30 years ago with the summit car park expanded and a retaining wall being constructed.

Paths, roads, embankments and floodlighting were also improved.

Broughty Ferry

A 15-week-old baby joined in the family tradition and made a little bit of history when he was christened on the Broughty Ferry lifeboat in August 1993.

Ross Munro was christened on the Spirit of Tayside – Ross’s father, Lee, had been a crew member for 12 years and his father, Angus, served for 27 years before retiring.

Fun in the sun

The sun was shining at Broughty Ferry beach in September 1993, with this picture showing a group of bathers cooling off in the water.

Can you spot anyone you know in this picture?

Templeton Woods

Ready for the off at Dundee Roadrunners’ annual 10-mile race at Templeton Woods.

British international Terry Mitchell, of St Andrews, Fife AC, dominated the prize list and won the race won in 52 minutes and 21 seconds.

Craigie High School

The group of pupils were showing off their new school attire in August 1993.

We wonder if any of them still have that blazer tucked away in a drawer somewhere?

Rockwell High School

The school was opened on April 10 1930 and became known as ‘the Rocky’.

The fashion show in 1993 happened in the final years of the school, before its closure and subsequent merger with Kirkton High School to become Baldragon Academy.

The Odeon

The newly built multi-million-pound Odeon cinema at Stack Leisure Park opened with a promise to “spark the imagination of a city which has always enjoyed a love affair with the movies” in June 1993.

Cinema 1 held 574 seats and was the largest of the six with the others hosting 233, 221, 216, 210 and 192 with capacity for 1,646 people under one roof at the same time.

School sledging

This looks fun!

Four children from the Crieff Road pre-school in Dundee enjoyed sledging when snow fell in November 1993 and gave them a ready-made slope!

Forum Centre

In 1989 the Keiller Centre, which opened in November 1979, was bought over and a £500,000 refurbishment got under way.

The stores also received new branding featuring its new identity, The Forum

Shopping Centre, which it was still known as when this picture was taken.

Locals were against the name change and it finally reverted back.

Did these images awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.