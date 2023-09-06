Taggart at 40: Criminally good show gave big breaks to Dougray Scott and Alan Cumming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Taggart at 40: Criminally good show gave big breaks to Dougray Scott and Alan Cumming

Taggart first hit our TV screens as a one-off whodunnit 40 years ago and proved such a huge success it kept viewers guessing for the next 28. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Alan Cumming's character is interviewed by Mark McManus's Taggart in Death Call. Image: Supplied.
Alan Cumming's character is interviewed by Mark McManus's Taggart in Death Call. Image: Supplied.

Taggart first hit our TV screens as a one-off whodunnit 40 years ago and proved such a huge success it kept viewers guessing for the next 28.

Taggart, a hard-bitten, experienced detective who had worked his way through the ranks, was supported by DS Peter Livingstone, played by Neil Duncan.

The inaugural episode was screened on September 6 1983, scripted by an unknown Edinburgh writer called Glenn Chandler.

It wasn’t called Taggart then; the three-part show was known as Killer.

Chandler had never written anything as long as Taggart before, or even attempted a whodunnit, and found the name Taggart on a tombstone in Maryhill Cemetery.

Tales from beyond the grave in Killer

In fact, he found all the character names on tombstones there, including the morbidly jolly Dr Stephen Andrews who was played by Robert Robertson from St Andrews.

Robertson was artistic director of Dundee Rep at the time and had been one of the driving forces in the company’s move to a purpose-built theatre at Tay Square in 1982.

The actor became a firm favourite with Rep-goers from his first performance in Hector McMillan’s The Rising in 1973 and went on to enhance his reputation in such roles as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, and Frank in Educating Rita, before concentrating increasingly on directing.

Robert Robertson, right, performing on stage at Dundee Rep in 1983's Enter A Free Man. Image: DC Thomson.
Robert Robertson, right, performing on stage at Dundee Rep in 1983’s Enter A Free Man. Image: DC Thomson.

Robertson was firmly back in the spotlight in September 1983.

Some 7.6 million viewers watched the jocose manner of Robertson’s pipe-smoking pathologist contrasting brilliantly with the gruff surliness of McManus’s Taggart.

Killer won a Scottish Bafta and was commissioned for a full series, and hastily renamed after its main character.

But the show was so much more than its: “There’s been a murder!” catchphrase

From its brooding opening credits showing the Glasgow skyline and Maggie Bell’s No Mean City theme tune, the series provided a visual history of the changes the ever-evolving city was experiencing and garnered audiences of up to 18.3m.

Alan Cumming ‘so excited’ to star in Taggart

Taggart became known for its bizarre plots and gruesome murders and provided a career springboard for Scottish acting talent including Perthshire-born Alan Cumming.

He grew up in Angus and more or less fell into acting by accident after his interest in performing was encouraged by his English teacher Ella Law at Carnoustie High School.

He joined the theatre club and music society in Carnoustie — and the rest is history.

And what a history.

He made his TV debut in Taggart in September 1986’s Death Call, when the wife of a wealthy Glaswegian landowner is found weighed down with luggage in a reservoir.

Alan Cumming, pictured in Taggart, was cast in 1986's Death Call, which was watched by half of Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Alan Cumming was cast in 1986’s Death Call, which was watched by half of Scotland. Image: Supplied.

Cumming said: “I played Jamie, a boy who works in a chemist’s shop who is wrongfully suspected of murder.

“I was so excited when I got this part.

“It was the first time I had done any real acting on TV, and it was the beginning of quite a run of shows I did for Scottish television.

“I remember finding it really hard to play a young Scottish boy because I’d just come out of drama school and had never played any character in my own voice.

Mark McManus, pictured in character, was unforgettable as the no-nonsense Glasgow detective. Image: Shutterstock.
Mark McManus was unforgettable as the no-nonsense Glasgow detective. Image: Shutterstock.

“The thing about being the chief suspect in a Taggart in those days was that everyone knew you couldn’t really be the murderer because you were being focused on too much and given too much screen time.”

The 1986 episode was watched by 50% of households in Scotland and reached eighth place in the British audience ratings — two places above Dempsey and Makepeace.

Cumming never looked back.

Taggart was paired with a new partner in 1987.

James MacPherson, already appearing as Detective Sergeant Michael Jardine, was moved into a more prominent role.

Blythe Duff and James Macpherson partnered Mark McManus during the show's glory years. Image: Supplied.
Blythe Duff and James MacPherson partnered Mark McManus during the show’s glory years. Image: Supplied.

Taggart became as synonymous with Glasgow as Inspector Morse is with Oxford, its overseas sales increasing with every new episode and series.

Its success was helped by the great camaraderie on set.

Cast and crew were friends and Chandler would present Taggart producer Robert Love with a new script over dinner in a restaurant rather than at formal meetings.

Dougray Scott landed in Nest of Vipers

In 1990, Blythe Duff was introduced as DC Jackie Reid.

She, too, was originally just a guest star but impressed and was offered a full-time role.

Dougray Scott suffered for his art when he kicked off his acting career in one of Taggart’s scarier episodes in 1992, in which deadly snakes were the murder weapon.

Dougray Scott in a scene from 1992's Nest of Vipers, which was among Taggart's scariest. Image: Supplied.
Dougray Scott in a scene from 1992’s Nest of Vipers, which was among Taggart’s scariest. Image: Supplied.

Scott was brought up in Glenrothes and studied drama at Fife College of Technology before playing zookeeper Colin Murphy in the three-part Nest of Vipers.

Scott said: “Mark McManus (who was a former boxer) punched me for real, because he thought it would be great for the film.

“He caught me and floored me.

“I had a great time!”

Taggart left the mean streets of Maryhill to open the Odeon at Dundee’s Stack Leisure Park in June 1993.

Sadly, it was one of McManus’s final public appearances.

James Macpherson, Mark McManus and Blythe Duff sign autographs at the Odeon in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.
James MacPherson, Mark McManus and Blythe Duff sign autographs at the Odeon in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

The actor had been ill for several years.

When he died in 1994 many people assumed it would be the end of the show but McManus had hoped the series would continue without him.

Producers agreed and Michael Jardine was promoted to DCI.

Twelve and a half million people watched the first episode of the three-part A Prayer for the Dead in 1995, which was McManus’s final bow as the gritty detective.

Chandler then wrote the episode dealing with Taggart’s death — Black Orchid — which featured the first appearance of Colin McCredie, whose career started at Perth Theatre.

McCredie should have performed with McManus.

It was a sliding doors moment but with a sadder ending.

Colin McCredie as DC Stuart Fraser, who became a member of the team after Taggart's death. Image: Supplied.
Colin McCredie as DC Stuart Fraser, who became a member of the team after Taggart’s death. Image: Supplied.

He said: “Sadly, I never got to do any scenes with Mark McManus — he became ill and died just as we were about to film together.

“But I have been lucky enough to work with some of my childhood idols, including Barbara Dickson, Julian Glover and John Duttine.”

St Johnstone fan McCredie, who played DC Stuart Fraser, was joined three years years later by streetwise womaniser DI Robbie Ross who was played by John Michie.

Chandler, who wrote the first 16 episodes then one per series thereafter, then decided to leave Taggart in 1998 when executive producer Robert Love left the channel.

Real-life tragedy struck in January 2001.

Robertson, who was still playing Dr Stephen Andrews, died of a heart attack while reading a Robert Burns poem on stage during a performance at Perth Theatre.

The former Dundee Rep director had a history of heart trouble and previously suffered a heart attack in 1993 at his home in the Blackness area of the city.

At the time he was the longest-serving member of the cast.

There was further tragedy — this time on-screen.

MacPherson decided to hand in his warrant card in 2002, after 15 years’ service, and Mike Jardine was dramatically killed off in 2002’s Death Trap; knocked out by a vengeful lowlife and thrown into the River Clyde to drown.

Blythe Duff, Alex Norton, John Michie and Colin McCredie became the top team. Image: Supplied.

The new boss of Maryhill CID was bad-tempered DCI Matt Burke, brought to life by actor Alex Norton, who was as tough and gritty (almost) as Taggart.

The viewing figures had gone down at the time.

So Taggart was transformed from its-then regular format of self-contained, two-hour stories, to a one-hour series and the figures went back up again, to 6.3 million viewers.

Norton spent eight years in the role but the clock was ticking.

Taggart was eventually axed after 110 episodes in 2011 amidst poor ratings, but without a final episode to give the characters we grew to love an appropriate send off.

It was gone but certainly not forgotten.

That it survived 17 years after McManus died was a testament to its huge success.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Martin Kemp wowed the crowd at Rewind in Perth and now he's coming to Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp on bringing DJ set to Dundee and his showbiz…
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup
The Dick McTaggart statue packs a punch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
New home for Dick McTaggart statue sees legendary Dundee boxer standing tall once again
The Wellgate Clock has remained a fixture at the Dundee shopping centre for 45 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Wellgate Clock has been the tock of the town since 1978
The first conquerors of Everest, Edmund Hillary, left, and Sherpa Tensing Norgay, right, with expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in Kathmandu, Nepal, after descending from the peak in 1953.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
A staff member emptying bags of waste paper on to a conveyor belt at Dundee Salvage Depot in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Trash-talking bins star in our Dundee rubbish and recycling picture gallery
The Ashton Works 1983 fire.
Ashton Works Dundee: When fire destroyed historic building in 1983
The Westport Bar was loved by generations of musicians and music fans. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you see Feeder, Idlewild and Snow Patrol in Dundee's old Westport Bar?
Can you spot yourself in our school scrapbook gallery? Image: DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Menzieshill…

Conversation