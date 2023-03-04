Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 11.37am Updated: March 4 2023, 12.44pm
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan speaking at the SNP leadership hustings in Glenrothes.

SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan’s independence plan was met with grumbles from the crowd at the party’s latest hustings.

Ms Regan faced off against Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf at the second event in Glenrothes, on Friday night, taking questions from members and making their pitch to replace Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House.

But Ms Regan’s plan for Scotland to win its independence did not go down well with all attendees.

The former community safety minister has laid out what she calls the “voter empowerment mechanism”, whereby a majority vote for independence parties in any UK or Holyrood election would give her government the mandate to commence negotiations with Westminster over secession.

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes, taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Rothes Halls.
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes, taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Image: PA

Laying out her vision, Ms Regan told the crowd: “We’re in a position right now where Westminster is seeking to prevent the will of Scotland being expressed, so when it gets to that point… my idea is that we just run every election as an opportunity to test Scotland’s will, and if they’re ready for independence they’ll tell us.

“At that point, when Scotland expresses its will, Westminster will accept it, they’ll have to.”

After Ms Regan’s remarks, murmuring could be heard from the crowd, although it is not clear what was said to the candidate.

Replying, she said: “No, I think they will, because, well if you think about the other countries that have left the UK and have left the British Empire, every single time – and I’m talking about the peaceful ones now so don’t anyone get confused about that – every single time that has happened, the UK Government has said no at the beginning and eventually they have come round to saying yes.”

Pro-independence television channel proposed at hustings

In the course of the debate, Ms Regan also proposed the creation of a pro-independence television channel to counter what she sees as anti-independence bias in the media and provide “a bit more balance”.

In 2014, the candidate said, the Yes campaign was operating in a “very challenging media environment”, as she claimed no newspapers backed independence in the run up to the referendum.

In fact, the Sunday Herald declared its support for Scotland leaving the UK ahead of the vote.

‘Independence commission would build public confidence’

Under her leadership, Ms Regan said an “independence commission” would be formed that would lay the “infrastructure” for the country to become independent, which would likely include early work in the creation of a central bank – if allowed within the powers of Holyrood – among others.

To track the progress of the commission, Ms Regan suggested the creation of a “readiness thermometer” – a physical installation in a Scottish city that would show the work done by the commission.

Ms Regan said the thermometer would “build that confidence with the public”, adding: “When that gets up to 100%, everybody in Scotland knows that we’ve solved all these problems, everything is ready to go and we’ll have that confidence.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented