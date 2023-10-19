Alex Salmond powers through storm to cast imaginary ballot in non-existent independence referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond powers through storm to cast imaginary ballot in non-existent independence referendum

The former SNP leader aimed to make a point that nothing was supposed to stop Nicola Sturgeon’s promised second vote, which she hoped would be held on October 19.

By Andy Philip
Alex Salmond and supporters make their point on the day he hoped to vote for independence, again. Image: Supplied.

Alex Salmond tried to make political waves during Storm Babet by turning up at a polling station on the day Scots were supposed to vote in a second independence referendum.

The former first minister is used to turning up for the cameras outside his local station in Aberdeenshire but on this occasion he was there to embarrass his former SNP colleagues for failing to deliver.

Nicola Sturgeon, before quitting as first minister, had called for a vote on October 19 but quickly found no way past the UK government or Supreme Court.

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, was left telling the SNP conference in Aberdeen this week that the next general election will be an opportunity to demonstrate support for leaving the UK.

Humza Yousaf at SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

While Mr Salmond determined to show up for the photo stunt today, much of eastern Scotland was hunkered down as Storm Babet battered the region.

He said: “October 19th 2023 was designated by the SNP last year as referendum day. But instead of a celebration of democracy to take the country forward, the SNP have abdicated any claim to leadership of the national movement.”

Mr Salmond was joined by supporters of his Alba party outside the Ritchie Hall in Strichen.

Criticising his former colleagues, he said the new strategy to win a majority of Scottish seats at the next Westminster election will not work.

“The SNP are now caught in the Einstein definition of insanity – doing exactly the same thing time after time but claiming to expect a different result,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Yousaf addressed supporters at the P&J Live venue as he brought his party conference to a close.

LISTEN: The Stooshie – SNP conference podcast

He claimed a “sustained majority” for Scottish independence can be built by focusing on the “why” rather than the “how”.

He added: “At the next election, page one, line one of our manifesto will say vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country.”

The SNP was approached for comment.

