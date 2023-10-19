Innoflate Dundee to reopen after two-week closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Innoflate Dundee to reopen after two-week closure

The popular theme park closed unexpectedly earlier this month due to an 'isolated issue'.

By Neil Henderson
Innoflate Dundee has announced it is to reopen.
Innoflate Dundee has announced it is to reopen. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Innoflate in Dundee will reopen on Friday – two weeks after its sudden closure.

The owners of the popular theme park confirmed its return on Facebook.

It comes after an “isolated issue” with the franchise led to the doors being closed, leaving locals disappointed.

‘Words of support’

A statement said: “We are pleased to advise that the Dundee site will re-open its doors tomorrow.

“The branch will open at 9.30am with the tots session and leading on to open bounce sessions.

“We would like to thank all of our customers that have provided many words of support and encouragement.

Innoflate Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“At Innoflate we pride ourselves in operating the best of inter-generational family entertainment centres and are dedicated to our expansion plan.

“In the period of closure, the main operating company has been providing support to all of its employees and they are all very much looking forward to getting back to work and welcoming you all back through the doors once more in Dundee.”

It also confirmed tickets for forthcoming festive events will be available, with discounted tickets available for the remainder of the current school holidays.

Located beside Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, Innoflate has been a hit with locals since opening in March 2022.

