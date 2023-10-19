Innoflate Dundee to reopen after two-week closure

Innoflate in Dundee will reopen on Friday – two weeks after its sudden closure.

The owners of the popular theme park confirmed its return on Facebook.

It comes after an “isolated issue” with the franchise led to the doors being closed, leaving locals disappointed.

‘Words of support’

A statement said: “We are pleased to advise that the Dundee site will re-open its doors tomorrow.

“The branch will open at 9.30am with the tots session and leading on to open bounce sessions.

“We would like to thank all of our customers that have provided many words of support and encouragement.

“At Innoflate we pride ourselves in operating the best of inter-generational family entertainment centres and are dedicated to our expansion plan.

“In the period of closure, the main operating company has been providing support to all of its employees and they are all very much looking forward to getting back to work and welcoming you all back through the doors once more in Dundee.”

It also confirmed tickets for forthcoming festive events will be available, with discounted tickets available for the remainder of the current school holidays.

Located beside Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, Innoflate has been a hit with locals since opening in March 2022.