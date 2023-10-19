Storm Babet: Angus Council abandon special meeting due to unfolding emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Angus Council abandon special meeting due to unfolding emergency

A special full meeting of the council was to have been held on Thursday afternoon.

By Graham Brown
The River South Esk at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The River South Esk at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A crunch meeting of Angus Council has been adjourned in the face of Storm Babet.

It was due to take place on Thursday afternoon.

The council had already taken the decision to hold proceedings remotely because of the severe weather.

But when the meeting started at 2pm, SNP group leader Beth Whiteside put forward a motion under council standing orders seeking an adjournment.

Angus remains under a red weather warning.

High winds and heavy rain have swept the area since early morning.

More than 300 homes in Brechin are on evacuation alert.

Council officials and Sepa are closely monitoring the state of the River South Esk amidst concerns it could overpower the town’s multi-million pound flood defences.

And the A92 North Water Bridge over the River North Esk has been closed due to Storm Babet.

You can keep up with Storm Babet developments in Angus here.

‘Duty of care’

Councillor Whiteside said: “We are clearly in an emergency situation.

“We owe our staff a duty of care.

“We really need to release them to deal with the most important thing today which is the situation unfolding around us.”

Montrose councillor Bill Duff, who second the move, said: “We need to ensure that the senior officers of the council can focus on the emergency and this meeting can be held early next week.”

Provost Brian Boyd said: “My thoughts go out to all Angus residents affected by the storm.

“I would thank all our staff working in these atrocious conditions keeping Angus residents as safe as humanly possible.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to the adjournment.

The special meeting was called to consider two key items.

Arbroath’s £14.6 million Place for Everyone active travel project is expected to get the go-ahead for construction to begin in early 2024.

And councillors were set to debate controversial changes to the area’s kerbside recycling scheme.

It will now take place on Tuesday.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Brechin resident John Stewart wants to remain in his home despite the evacuation warnings.
Some Brechin residents vow to stay at home despite safety fears amid red 'danger…
Five-bedroom eco home in Kirkton of Craig, Angus, which has won awards for its design.
For sale: £425,000 Angus eco home with four design awards
Sandbag supplies in Angus are limited. Image: Supplied
Storm Babet: Sandbags rationed in Angus as weather intensifies
The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high as Storm Babet hits
Storm Babet: Hundreds of Brechin residents being evacuated
A man battles the winds in Dundee city centre on Thursday during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Red 'danger to life' rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire
Contractors faced a major clear-up operation at Crombie and Monikie. Image: Angus Alive
Arwen Angus country parks clean-up complete just as Storm Babet blasts in.
Adverse conditions in Arbroath.
Storm Babet: Angus latest as buses cancelled after 6pm
Parts of Angus are in the 'danger to life' red zone warning area for Storm Babet. Image: Met Office
Storm Babet: Crunch Angus Council meeting forced online
Cannabis seized from rural properties in Angus drugs bust
Man, 25, charged after £375k cannabis find in Angus
Multiple trees have blown over at Baxter Park in Dundee amid Storm Babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
2