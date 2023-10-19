Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan ‘scuppered’ as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base

Dundee United were forced to rip up their training plan as Storm Babet battered their St Andrews training base.

The Tangerines boasted a full accompaniment of first-team players, despite an amber weather warning for the coastal Fife town.

However, it was almost impossible to do any advanced ball work amid a horrendous gale and torrential rain. That is likely to remain the case on Friday morning, given the downpour is set to continue overnight.

“Travel and the roads made it quite tough, but the boys all managed to make it in,” said Goodwin. “We managed to get on the pitches outside for around an hour — but it was very difficult, dealing with 50MPH winds when we were out there!

“We are limited in what we can do, but it was important that we did something to get the legs going again.

“It scuppered our plans, in terms of what we hoped to do from the early part of the week; what Thursday’s session was initially going to look like. Unfortunately, that is just the conditions at the moment.”

Goodwin: United will be ready

Despite challenging circumstances, the United boss is adamant there will be “no excuses” from the Tangerines when they face Partick Thistle this weekend, adding that they still managed to put on a “good session”.

“Friday will be another difficult session in terms of the content we can get from them,” he added.

“But they trained really well on Monday and Tuesday — with Tuesday being a big tactical day for us anyway. We got a lot of information across to them and worked really hard.

“We are in a good place and there are no excuses. It’s not ideal but that’s the country we live in! You need to be able to adapt to the elements.”