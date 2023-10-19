Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan ‘scuppered’ as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan ‘scuppered’ as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base

Jim Goodwin altered Thursday's session - but insists there will be no excuses at Firhill this weekend.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin insists there will be no excuses this weekend. Image: SNS

Dundee United were forced to rip up their training plan as Storm Babet battered their St Andrews training base.

The Tangerines boasted a full accompaniment of first-team players, despite an amber weather warning for the coastal Fife town.

However, it was almost impossible to do any advanced ball work amid a horrendous gale and torrential rain. That is likely to remain the case on Friday morning, given the downpour is set to continue overnight.

Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife

“Travel and the roads made it quite tough, but the boys all managed to make it in,” said Goodwin. “We managed to get on the pitches outside for around an hour — but it was very difficult, dealing with 50MPH winds when we were out there!

“We are limited in what we can do, but it was important that we did something to get the legs going again.

It scuppered our plans, in terms of what we hoped to do from the early part of the week; what Thursday’s session was initially going to look like. Unfortunately, that is just the conditions at the moment.”

Goodwin: United will be ready

Despite challenging circumstances, the United boss is adamant there will be “no excuses” from the Tangerines when they face Partick Thistle this weekend, adding that they still managed to put on a “good session”.

Harry Milne after scoring the winning goal for Partick Thistle against Dundee United
Partick Thistle are the last team to beat United – a 2-1 win in July. Image: SNS

“Friday will be another difficult session in terms of the content we can get from them,” he added.

“But they trained really well on Monday and Tuesday — with Tuesday being a big tactical day for us anyway. We got a lot of information across to them and worked really hard.

“We are in a good place and there are no excuses. It’s not ideal but that’s the country we live in! You need to be able to adapt to the elements.”

