Grab a slice of cake and other sweet treats at these 7 Broughty Ferry cafes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No matter the day or time, our stomachs always have space for some sweet treats and cakes. Here is a list of the top Broughty Ferry cafes to enjoy one (or two).

With its lovely seaside views, the quaint town of Broughty Ferry is a favourite location for many locals and visitors to enjoy an ice cream as they walk, or stop for some cake and tea with a friend.

I myself love to visit the area to see what is going on in the town, and with summer on its way I am hopeful we will be able to sit outdoors and enjoy a sweet treat in the sun again soon.

Here is a list of some of my favourite places to visit for just that. I would recommend trying to book a table in the majority of these venues as they can get quite busy on the nicer days.

Jessie’s Kitchen

With their amazing cake counter as you walk into the front of the café, Jessie’s Kitchen has to be on the list of places to enjoy a fresh slice of cake.

With their range changing every day, you can visit the café more than once a week to try something new.

The venue offers an afternoon tea experience as well as a morning tea which are both available to pre-book.

Address: 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1AY

Sweetpea Cafe

Run by owner and mum Zoe Lawson, Sweetpea Cafe is on the main road as you enter Broughty Ferry and is a small but homely place.

Everyone is made to feel welcome at Sweetpea, with Zoe making fresh cakes and changing her menu daily.

The café caters to a range of diets with their free-from range ensuring that everyone in the group can enjoy a bake and try something new.

Address: 327A Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2DS

Willows

A favourite place for many locals is Willows on Brook Street, with their range of breakfast and lunch dishes and cake cabinet.

Willows offer a range of firm favourites including fresh scones, teacakes, caramel shortie, chocolate cake, fruit slice and the list goes on.

If you are looking for a café to enjoy a slice of cake and watch the world go by, this venue is the one to try.

Address: 163-189 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

Gracie’s

With their outdoor themed wallpaper and friendly staff, Gracie’s is a personal favourite of mine to visit at the weekends to enjoy some tea and cakes or tray bakes.

Serving a range of comfort food as well as offering a mix of new flavours, Gracie’s cakes are a lovely way to enjoy a delicious treat after a walk through the town centre.

For Gracie’s cake is always the answer, the question is irrelevant. Here at the food and drink team, we very much agree.

Address: 175 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

Visocchis

If you are looking for something sweet but don’t want cake, then Visocchis café on Gray Street has something special for you.

With their authentic Italian cannolis and warm and fresh bombolinis, you can enjoy these sweet treats whilst you walk along the beach or while sitting in if you prefer.

The venue also hosts Italian nights on the last Thursday of each month with live music from Roberto Enzo singing old Neapolitan classics and playing his accordion.

Address: 40 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2BJ

Iced Gems

Another café sure to tickle your taste buds on Gray Street is Iced Gems coffee shop.

Serving up a range of cupcakes, baked scones and cake slices for their customers to enjoy, they offer a range of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options.

The eatery boasts a warm and friendly atmosphere for its customers to experience as well as quality Fairtrade coffee and an extensive list of teas to choose from.

Address: 98 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2DN

Red Berry

If you aren’t a cake person but still enjoy other sugary delights, then Redberry is definitely one of the Broughty Ferry cafes to visit after a lovely fish and chips dinner.

Serving up a mix of waffles, ice cream, milkshakes and more the venue is the perfect place to stop by for a quick takeaway dessert.

I would recommend trying the strawberry and Oreo waffle with Nutella (pictured below) if you have a sweet tooth.

Address: 66 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2BP

More from food and drink…