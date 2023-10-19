Storm Babet: Baxter Park trees blown down as extreme weather hits Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Babet: Baxter Park trees blown down as extreme weather hits Dundee

Extreme weather is battering the Tayside and Fife regions.

By Laura Devlin
Multiple large trees have fallen in Baxter Park today whilst Storm Babet hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Multiple large trees have fallen in Baxter Park today whilst Storm Babet hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

People are being urged to stay away from Baxter Park as Storm Babet brings trees crashing down.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall across Tayside and Fife in the next two days, with strong winds also battering the area.

The extreme weather is already causing widespread disruption, including in the Stobswell area of Dundee.

Pictures show large trees have been blown over around the park, with one narrowly missing cars parked on a nearby residential street.

Tees fallen in Baxter Park whilst onlookers watch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward Baxter Park comes under, urged residents to stay safe amid the wild weather.

She said: “The important thing is people stay indoors and keep themselves safe. They should only go out if totally necessary.

“I’m out in Broughty Ferry and my back garden looks like the blitz, so I can imagine the damage that has been done in Baxter Park.

“We’ll not know the extent of what the clean up will be until the storm has calmed down.

“But my main concern is for the safety of my constituents – I hope they can keep themselves safe.”

The fire service were called to the area shortly after 1pm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Stobswell Forum, a local organisation that represents people living in the area, also warned locals to stay away from Baxter Park.

Writing on social media, they said: “Warning – there are big trees coming down in Baxter Park.

“Baxter Park Terrace, south of Park Avenue, looks very shut.

“Please stay home and don’t visit the park.”

People are being urged to stay away from the area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were in attendance at the incident to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

From the SFRS: “We received reports of a falling tree blocking access to a property at 1.04pm.

“We’re still at the scene with one appliance in attendance to make sure the residents are safe.

“They have been sent from the Kingsway East station.”

Conversation