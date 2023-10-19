Storm Babet: Baxter Park trees blown down as extreme weather hits Dundee

People are being urged to stay away from Baxter Park as Storm Babet brings trees crashing down.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall across Tayside and Fife in the next two days, with strong winds also battering the area.

The extreme weather is already causing widespread disruption, including in the Stobswell area of Dundee.

Pictures show large trees have been blown over around the park, with one narrowly missing cars parked on a nearby residential street.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward Baxter Park comes under, urged residents to stay safe amid the wild weather.

She said: “The important thing is people stay indoors and keep themselves safe. They should only go out if totally necessary.

“I’m out in Broughty Ferry and my back garden looks like the blitz, so I can imagine the damage that has been done in Baxter Park.

“We’ll not know the extent of what the clean up will be until the storm has calmed down.

“But my main concern is for the safety of my constituents – I hope they can keep themselves safe.”

The Stobswell Forum, a local organisation that represents people living in the area, also warned locals to stay away from Baxter Park.

Writing on social media, they said: “Warning – there are big trees coming down in Baxter Park.

“Baxter Park Terrace, south of Park Avenue, looks very shut.

“Please stay home and don’t visit the park.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were in attendance at the incident to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

From the SFRS: “We received reports of a falling tree blocking access to a property at 1.04pm.

“We’re still at the scene with one appliance in attendance to make sure the residents are safe.

“They have been sent from the Kingsway East station.”