Storm Babet: Perth bus services cancelled from 6pm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet: Perth bus services cancelled from 6pm

Services in Alyth and Blairgowrie will also stop early.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Trees have blocked the road and taken down powerlines at Almondbank. Image: Phil Hannah

Bus services in the Perth area are to be suspended at 6pm on Thursday due to Storm Babet.

The Met Office has extended its red warning for heavy rain to cover Perth and parts of east and north Perthshire.

The red rain warning area has been extended to cover Perth and parts of Perthshire. Image Met Office

The latest warning – the most severe issued by the government forecaster – says lives could be put in danger by fast-flowing and deep floodwater.

Stagecoach, the main bus operator for the area, has announced that all services in the Fair City will be suspended tonight.

It anticipates that they will resume at 8am on Friday.

A statement from the company said: “Due to the red weather warning, we are planning that all services will be cancelled from 18:00 Today to Friday 08:00am.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our passengers and our staff are priority.”

The red alert area includes Blairgowrie and Alyth, where services will be suspended from 6.30pm.

The following bus services were disrupted earlier on Thursday:

  • 57 – Services delayed due to the closure of Queens Bridge.
  • 51/58 – Not operating due to fallen trees at Scone Palace.
  • 3 – Outbound service diverted away from Old Scone due to fallen trees. Service from Perth city centre to Scone runs as normal.

Buses in neighbouring Angus – another area in the red zone – are also cancelled from 6pm.

  • You can follow live updates on the impact of Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife HERE.
  • If you want to get in touch to let us know about disruption caused by Storm Babet, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell's Sports Centre set to re-open partially after last Perth flooding
A man battles the winds in Dundee city centre on Thursday during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Red 'danger to life' rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire
Trees have blocked the road and taken down powerlines at Almondbank. Image: Phil Hannah
Storm Babet: Enchanted Forest cancelled due to 'unsafe' conditions
Multiple trees have blown over at Baxter Park in Dundee amid Storm Babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
2
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Controversial Perthshire out of hours GP trial AXED as health chiefs U-turn on proposal
Workers installing floodgates on the Queens Bridge in Perth.
Queen's Bridge in Perth to close as Storm Babet arrives
Sales assistant, Suzanne Fogg, standing with Princess Poppy
End of era as Princess Poppy suddenly retires from Perth toy shop
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
Trees have blocked the road and taken down powerlines at Almondbank. Image: Phil Hannah
Council finds no evidence of illegal carwash on Perth housing estate
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years

Conversation