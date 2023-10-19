Storm Babet: Perth bus services cancelled from 6pm

Bus services in the Perth area are to be suspended at 6pm on Thursday due to Storm Babet.

The Met Office has extended its red warning for heavy rain to cover Perth and parts of east and north Perthshire.

The latest warning – the most severe issued by the government forecaster – says lives could be put in danger by fast-flowing and deep floodwater.

Stagecoach, the main bus operator for the area, has announced that all services in the Fair City will be suspended tonight.

It anticipates that they will resume at 8am on Friday.

A statement from the company said: “Due to the red weather warning, we are planning that all services will be cancelled from 18:00 Today to Friday 08:00am.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our passengers and our staff are priority.”

Perth Services:

Due to the RED weather warning, we are planning that all services will be cancelled from 18:00 Today to Friday 08:00am. We are sorry for the inconvience this may cause, but the the safety of our passengers and our staff are priority. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 19, 2023

The red alert area includes Blairgowrie and Alyth, where services will be suspended from 6.30pm.

The following bus services were disrupted earlier on Thursday:

57 – Services delayed due to the closure of Queens Bridge.

51/58 – Not operating due to fallen trees at Scone Palace.

3 – Outbound service diverted away from Old Scone due to fallen trees. Service from Perth city centre to Scone runs as normal.

Buses in neighbouring Angus – another area in the red zone – are also cancelled from 6pm.