Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Angus latest as buses cancelled after 6pm

A red 'danger to life' warning is set to hit the region on Thursday.

By Andrew Robson
Adverse conditions in Arbroath. Picture: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson.
Adverse conditions in Arbroath. Picture: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson.

All Angus buses will be cancelled after 6pm on Thursday as the red weather warning hits the region.

The decision by Angus Council comes as people across Tayside and Fife are already facing disruption due to Storm Babet.

The red “danger to life” warning remains in place until 12pm on Friday.

The following services are affected:

  • Stagecoach – All services will be withdrawn at 6pm on Thursday until further notice.
  • JP Minicoaches – Service 36 departing Arbroath Bus Station at 5:15pm and Service 128 departing Kirriemuir at 18:25 will not operate.
  • Moffat and Williamson –  Service 23 departing East High Street at 6pm onward will not operate.
  • Wishart (Friockheim) – Services 140 and 141 departing Friockheim at 6:10pm will not operate
Bus services in Angus cancelled amid Storm Babet
All services are affected. Image: Paul Reid

The Angus Council website states: “In view of the red weather warning and advice not to travel from 18:00 today, no local bus services will operate after this time.

“Conditions and services will be evaluated on an ongoing basis throughout Thursday and Friday.

“Angus Council will endeavour to keep information updated but passengers are also advised to check with the relevant operator prior to travel.”

Stagecoach added: “Based on Scottish Government advice and Met Office warnings, we will be returning all buses within Angus to the depot by 6pm this evening.

“This is for the safety of our passengers and staff.”

Angus Council has also been actively deploying sandbags to resilience groups and around vulnerable areas and buildings.

The local authority said: “Due to limited numbers and the importance of prioritising the most vulnerable properties and people, residents should carefully consider whether they require sandbags.

“A maximum of 20 each will be available while stocks last at our road depots at –Brechin, Burgh Yard (adjacent to recycling centre), Commerce Street, DD9 6DY; Forfar, Tayside Contracts Depot, Kirriemuir Road, DD8 3TG; Arbroath, Tayside Contracts Depot, Cairnie Loan, DD11 3DS.”

From Chris Ferguson in Angus

Weather conditions in Arbroath are extreme even hours before the red warning is due to kick in.

Access to the fish quay has been closed and skippers have removed their boats from the outer harbour to the inner harbour.

Only one inflatable craft remains in the outer harbour which is usually busy with fishing vessels and commercial boats.

Although high tide is not due until 4pm, water levels are exceptionally high and fierce winds making even standing in the area difficult.

The shore is being battered by relentless rain and gales and is almost deserted. Motorists are moving their vehicles back from the harbour side for safety.

Arbroath braced for storm. Picture: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson.

Both Victoria Park and the West Links are similarly deserted and there are signs of foliage being blown down around the town.

Those in the town centre will be watching high tide closely in case the Brothock Burn, swollen by constant rain, overflows despite the creation of the town’s new flood defence system at Hercules Den and St Vigeans.

Throughout the town traffic is light and already some shop owners are having to clear rain water, driven into their front doors, from their premises.

Judging by the volume of cars and pedestrian traffic earlier in the morning, it seems many parents and guardians have opted to keep their children at home.

If you want to get in touch to let us know about disruption caused by Storm Babet, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

