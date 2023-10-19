Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law working non-stop in Gaza hospital as he shares video of injured children

Humza Yousaf shared a heartbreaking video of injured children in a Gaza hospital as he revealed his medic brother-in-law has been working non-stop.

The first minister, who lives in Dundee, said the Palestinian doctor has been at the overwhelmed hospital where he works for seven days straight and is refusing to leave.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee councillor, told her brother to go home and rest, but Mr Yousaf said he told her: “I can’t leave my people when they need me.”

The SNP leader hailed the Gaza medic for his heroic efforts as he continues to worry for the safety of his in-laws in the war torn region.

My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response "I can't leave my people when they need me." Health workers in Gaza are heroes. (video shared with family's permission) pic.twitter.com/mMbG1IRx51 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 19, 2023

On Wednesday, former Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla – Nadia’s mother – said her goodbyes after her family were hit by a rocket.

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws, who are also based in Dundee, had travelled to Gaza to visit his wife’s elderly grandmother when violence broke out in the region.

Since then they have been trapped in Gaza as Israel bombards the city in retaliation for massacres killed out by militant group Hamas.

The Israeli government cut off fuel and electricity supplies to the Palestinian territory in response to the attacks.

In Westminster, Dundee SNP MP Chris Law told Rishi Sunak that the first minister’s wife had received a call from her mum on Wednesday morning.

Saying her final goodbyes, Elizabeth said it would be “better” for her heart to stop as she “can’t take another night”.

The prime minister was told his first responsibility should be to ensure British nationals – including the first minister’s family – are brought home safely.

Last week, West End Councillor Ms El-Nakla said she fears she will never see her parents again.

Mr Yousaf and his wife both addressed the escalating conflict in the Middle East during the recent SNP conference in Aberdeen.

In an emotional speech on Sunday, Ms El-Nakla made a heartfelt plea for the lives of her nieces and nephews.

World leaders, including Mr Sunak, claimed Israel had the right to strike back and defend itself against Hamas.

But as the bombing campaign in Gaza continues, governments are now sending aid to help suffering Palestinian civilians.