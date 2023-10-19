Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law working non-stop in Gaza hospital as he shares video of injured children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law working non-stop in Gaza hospital as he shares video of injured children

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla's brother, who is a doctor, has been working in an overwhelmed hospital for seven days straight.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla's brother, who is a doctor, has been working in an overwhelmed hospital for seven days straight.

Humza Yousaf shared a heartbreaking video of injured children in a Gaza hospital as he revealed his medic brother-in-law has been working non-stop.

The first minister, who lives in Dundee, said the Palestinian doctor has been at the overwhelmed hospital where he works for seven days straight and is refusing to leave.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee councillor, told her brother to go home and rest, but Mr Yousaf said he told her: “I can’t leave my people when they need me.”

The SNP leader hailed the Gaza medic for his heroic efforts as he continues to worry for the safety of his in-laws in the war torn region.

On Wednesday, former Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla – Nadia’s mother – said her goodbyes after her family were hit by a rocket.

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws, who are also based in Dundee, had travelled to Gaza to visit his wife’s elderly grandmother when violence broke out in the region.

Since then they have been trapped in Gaza as Israel bombards the city in retaliation for massacres killed out by militant group Hamas.

The Israeli government cut off fuel and electricity supplies to the Palestinian territory in response to the attacks.

Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla is stuck in Gaza.

In Westminster, Dundee SNP MP Chris Law told Rishi Sunak that the first minister’s wife had received a call from her mum on Wednesday morning.

Saying her final goodbyes, Elizabeth said it would be “better” for her heart to stop as she “can’t take another night”.

The prime minister was told his first responsibility should be to ensure British nationals – including the first minister’s family – are brought home safely.

Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Last week, West End Councillor Ms El-Nakla said she fears she will never see her parents again.

Mr Yousaf and his wife both addressed the escalating conflict in the Middle East during the recent SNP conference in Aberdeen.

In an emotional speech on Sunday, Ms El-Nakla made a heartfelt plea for the lives of her nieces and nephews.

World leaders, including Mr Sunak, claimed Israel had the right to strike back and defend itself against Hamas.

But as the bombing campaign in Gaza continues, governments are now sending aid to help suffering Palestinian civilians.