‘Dividend’ of £100 million to cover cost of COP26

Close to £100 million is expected to be spent by the UK Government to cover the cost of hosting COP26.
By Paul Malik
October 17 2021, 3.33pm Updated: October 17 2021, 3.53pm
Public bodies have received at least £87 million from the UK Government so far to spend on the 12-day event, which will see an estimated 30,000 visitors from across the world attend the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

Luminaries including US President Joe Biden, former President Barak Obama, the Queen and the Pope are all understood to be coming to Scotland’s largest city for COP26, which will run from October 31-November 12.

As the country prepares for the spotlight of the world’s media attention, concerns have been raised about potential pitfalls which could be exacerbated by striking refuse staff and trains not running.

‘Dividend’

As reported in the Scotsman, the Scottish Government confirmed their would be “no detriment” to spending in Scotland as a result of hosting the event, in response to  a Freedom of Information request.

All of the costs disclosed by the Scottish Government are considered to be “forecast only”, with the final additional funding from the COP26 dividend to be based on “actuals incurred” from staging the event.

The Scottish Conservatives said the funding was another example of the “significant Union dividend”.

Party finance spokesperson, Liz Smith, said: “The UK Government’s successful bid to host COP26 will be a major boost to our economy and will see action to tackle our climate emergency taken from the heart of Scotland’s biggest city.

Liz Smith MSP.

“The strength of working together as part of our Union is clearly shown by the huge financial contribution the UK Government will be making to ensure it runs smoothly.

“Scotland’s public services are once again benefitting when it matters most from a significant union dividend.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These arrangements ensure no financial detriment to Scotland’s public services as a result of work delivered to support COP26. All funding is for identified spending on the hosting of COP and there is no funding coming from these arrangements beyond COP expenditure.

“We are proud to welcome COP26 to Scotland, knowing how important the summit is to accelerating international action on the climate emergency.

“We have been working very closely with the UK Government and partners, including Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland, to deliver a safe, secure and successful COP26 in November.

Laura Kinlan riding Montrose and dog handler Lynsey Buchanan-Barlas with specialist search dog Nico alongside the River Clyde near the COP26 venues as Police Scotland counter terrorism announce a Project Servator campaign ahead of the international climate conference, being held in Glasgow.

“We are delivering an ambitious programme of events to advance our climate agenda, strengthen collaboration and showcase the climate action taken across Scotland.

“We will use our position as co-chair of the Under 2 Coalition to help deliver ambitious outcomes at COP26, and demonstrate that global climate action requires action by governments at all levels.

“Final details of our programme will be announced shortly.”

