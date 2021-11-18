Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holyrood clash as Westminster cash injections branded a ‘direct attack’

SNP politicians faced criticism after dismissing a £172.7million Westminster cash injection for projects across Scotland as a "direct attack" on democracy.
By Calum Ross
November 18 2021, 6.15pm Updated: November 18 2021, 6.20pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Rannoch Community Hub is among projects getting financial help.
The UK government last month announced £250,000 of funding last month to Rannoch Community Trust in Highland Perthshire to develop a local hub.

Tories insisted opposition to a fund that was also delivering £20m investments for a new Aberdeen Market and a revamp of Inverness Castle was “completely laughable”, and should make Nationalist ministers “ashamed”.

A further £219,000 went towards renewing The Old Forge pub on Knoydart.

The UK Government’s so-called Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity funds have been described by the SNP as falling “well short of Scottish expectations and needs”, while also “infringing on the sovereignty of Holyrood” by bypassing the devolved parliament.

SNP MSPs criticised the process during a Scottish Government-sponsored debate on Thursday.

Inverness Castle is being transformed into a major tourism hub

Michelle Thomson, who represents Falkirk East, said: “How on Earth can a so-called Levelling Up Fund that ignores data for Scotland, based on criteria determined by England’s Ministry for Housing that ignores the economic and other policies enacted by this Scottish Parliament, be seen as anything other than a direct attack on the democratic institutions and rights of the Scottish people?”

‘Sold out’

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin complained the north-east had been “sold out”.

She said: “Despite the huge tax revenues that my area has sent to the UK Treasury over many decades, Aberdeenshire has been put into the lowest funding tier possible by the UK Government’s new funding scheme.”

But former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie claimed the SNP had made a “tactical blunder” by tabling a motion which allowed Tory MSPs to reel off a list of local projects that were benefitting from the cash.

A sketch of how the £50m Aberdeen market could look from the Green.
A sketch of how the £50m Aberdeen market could look from the Green area of the city.

Douglas Lumsden, Conservative MSP for the north-east, said: “The Levelling Up initiative from the UK Government is devolution in its purest sense – empowering our communities, delivering local projects and funding our local authorities to build back better after Covid-19.”

‘Laughable’

He added: “Frankly it’s laughable to hear the SNP accuse the UK Government of too much centralisation.”

Meanwhile, Rhoda Grant, Labour MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said neither government was doing enough to help rural areas.

“We must also tackle regional disparities. The cost of living in rural areas is significantly higher than those in urban areas,” she said.

“Regional inequality across Scotland is not currently being sufficiently addressed by either an investment from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund or the Scottish Government.”

