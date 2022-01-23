Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School pupils could ditch face masks in as little as three weeks

By Rachel Amery
January 23 2022, 5.40pm Updated: January 23 2022, 5.42pm
School pupils could be allowed to take off their face masks in class in as little as three weeks’ time.

Secondary school pupils have had to wear face coverings ever since the end of the second full lockdown in spring 2021 in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However sources have told The Scottish Mail on Sunday that experts have told Scottish ministers it is safe to ditch face masks during lessons.

This comes after Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said “the day is coming” when face masks would no longer be needed in schools.

Speaking on BBC Sunday Morning, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she hopes face masks will not be needed for months or years to come, saying “I don’t want any of these measures to be in place for any longer than is necessary”.

Desire to remove face masks

The source told the Mail: “It’s unlikely to be put off for more than three weeks.

“There is political pressure on the government and it is hard to see how they can maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in class for any more than that.

“There is a real desire to remove that requirement as soon as possible.”

They added: “Experts may take the view that in crowded areas they’d be encouraging face coverings – however, it looks like they will remove the requirement to wear them in class.

“The real decision is when it happens and whether they go gradually or remove all mitigations at once.”

This comes after our poll found 88% of people do not want school pupils to continue to have to wear face masks.

Teaching union remains wary

The EIS teaching union does however remain wary, and says there needs to be “strong evidence” for removing the need for pupils to wear face coverings.

A spokesman for the EIS said: “The mitigations in place are intended to help make our schools safe places to learn and to work.

“Any review is entirely dependent on the level of Covid infections.

“Given the current high levels, the retention of the pre-summer mitigations has proven to be invaluable and there would need to be strong evidence before any change.”

