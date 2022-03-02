Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed on Scotland’s Covid recovery in Holyrood today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will take questions on key issues facing the country including her response to Covid, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis.

The SNP leader will be grilled by MSPs this afternoon as she appears in front of Holyrood’s Conveners’ Group.

Ms Sturgeon had originally been scheduled to attend the meeting on December 15 last year, but it was postponed due to Covid.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s session, from the main questions facing the first minister to where you can watch it.

When is the Nicola Sturgeon meeting and how do I watch it?

Nicola Sturgeon’s hearing with the Conveners’ Group will start at 12pm today.

You will be able to watch it live on the Scottish Parliament’s website here.

It’s expected the meeting will be chaired by Holyrood’s deputy presiding officer and Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.

He said: “Conveners collectively will have the opportunity to raise cross-cutting issues such as climate change and the pandemic directly with Nicola Sturgeon.

“I am looking forward to what I hope will be an interesting and informative session.”

Scotland’s Covid recovery under spotlight

Nicola Sturgeon will be expected to answer questions from her rivals on her approach to the pandemic.

The first minister confirmed last week all remaining restrictions to tackle the virus will come to an end next month.

It means members of the public will no longer be legally required to wear masks in shops and on transport.

Earlier this week face covering rules in secondary schools expired, while the Scottish Government also got rid of their mandatory vaccine passport scheme.

The first minister has repeatedly defended measures taken by her party throughout the pandemic despite regular clashes with rivals in Holyrood.

Climate change crisis response

Ms Sturgeon is likely to face questions on policies in place to tackle the ongoing climate emergency.

It comes four months after Scotland hosted the COP26 summit with world leaders visiting Glasgow.

The first minister has repeatedly claimed saving the planet is one of her government’s main priorities.

Scotland is aiming to be net zero by 2045, while Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were given ministerial roles after last year’s Holyrood election.

In January the SNP chief also defended a major £700 million ScotWind deal for offshore investment in renewable energy.

Cost-of-living crisis hits Scots

Scotland and the rest of the UK has been gripped by a huge cost-of-living crisis in recent months.

Ofgem confirmed recently energy bills could soar by over 50% with fears struggling Scots could be left unable to pay for their heating and electricity.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes outlined additional spending to help people cope with increased living costs in her budget last month.

But it’s feared the current war in Ukraine could drive energy prices even higher as mainland Europe moves away from depending on Russia for gas.

