Lidl opens in Blairgowrie as work continues on Home Bargains

The first of two major stores has begun trading in Blairgowrie.

A Lidl supermarket last week opened its doors on Perth Road in the southern end of the Perthshire town.

It will soon be joined by a Home Bargains next door, where work continues.

The new Westpark Retail Park is also scheduled to include a Starbucks drive-thru, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel and neighbourhood centre.

Customers reported that the new Lidl, which opened on Thursday, February 24, was busy during its first weekend. Some shelves were soon empty as demand appeared to exceed supply.

Quieter Tesco

Meanwhile, the Tesco in the centre of Blairgowrie has reportedly been much quieter than usual since the opening of a competing store.

Lidl wouldn’t state how many jobs the new 1,256 sqm supermarket would create but added that recruitment was ongoing.

It is currently looking for a shift manager and customer assistants.

The store also has electric vehicle charging points in the car park.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said the new store “forms part of our ongoing investment and job creation in Perthshire and beyond”.

Political backing

Last October local councillors, including Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, attended the site to “break ground” at Perth Road as construction got underway.

He was joined on a tour of the site by community council chair Scott MacGregor plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn.

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.