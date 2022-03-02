Lidl opens in Blairgowrie as work continues on Home Bargains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lidl opens in Blairgowrie as work continues on Home Bargains

By Stephen Eighteen
March 2 2022, 11.19am Updated: March 2 2022, 2.14pm
Lidl in Blairgowrie.
The newly-opened Lidl in Blairgowrie.

The first of two major stores has begun trading in Blairgowrie.

A Lidl supermarket last week opened its doors on Perth Road in the southern end of the Perthshire town.

It will soon be joined by a Home Bargains next door, where work continues.

The new Westpark Retail Park is also scheduled to include a Starbucks drive-thru, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel and neighbourhood centre.

Customers reported that the new Lidl, which opened on Thursday, February 24, was busy during its first weekend. Some shelves were soon empty as demand appeared to exceed supply.

Quieter Tesco

Meanwhile, the Tesco in the centre of Blairgowrie has reportedly been much quieter than usual since the opening of a competing store.

Lidl wouldn’t state how many jobs the new 1,256 sqm supermarket would create but added that recruitment was ongoing.

It is currently looking for a shift manager and customer assistants.

The store also has electric vehicle charging points in the car park.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said the new store “forms part of our ongoing investment and job creation in Perthshire and beyond”.

Political backing

Last October local councillors, including Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, attended the site to “break ground” at Perth Road as construction got underway.

He was joined on a tour of the site by community council chair Scott MacGregor plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn.

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

Blairgowrie Lidl making progress as expected opening date revealed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier