Angus automation specialist wins new multi-million-pound contract 

An Angus-based company which provides bespoke automation systems has secured a new multi-million-pound contract.

AGR Automation is based in Arbroath and has been delivering automation solutions since its inception in 1970.

The firm has expertise in complex and challenging automation assembly solutions and is also a specialist in delivering robotic solutions and integrated vision systems.

The business’ offering includes automated assembly and packaging systems, feeding and orientation systems and automated test and inspection systems.

AGR Automation, which employs 130 people, of which 87 are in Scotland, has an annual turnover of £15 million.

It has worked with a number of leading medical device and personal care brands across 37 different countries.

New assembly line in Scandinavia

The business recently secured a new contract with a Scandinavian medical manufacturer to design and build a new assembly line.

To facilitate this partnership, Bank of Scotland supported AGR Automation with a multi-million-pound performance bond facility underwritten by the UK Export Finance Scheme (UKEF).

The UKEF scheme offers UK-based exporters flexible government-backed support to access a range of trade finance and risk management solutions.

Those include trade loans, letters of credit, bonds and guarantees.

The issuance of the bond was a key requirement to securing the new contract.

It showcased AGR Automation’s capability to continue to deliver projects for clients across the world.

‘Excited to grow our reputation’, boss says

AGR Automation managing director Derek Gaston said: “AGR Automation has a long history of delivering specialist automation solutions to firms across the world.

“We’re excited to grow our reputation further with the new contract in Scandinavia.

“After securing the bond we’ve been able to finalise the contract and work has already commenced.”

As well as its base at Arbroath’s Elliot Industrial Estate, AGR also operates from sites in Ballymena, Northern Ireland and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

Bank of Scotland relationship director Grant McBay said AGR Automation has a “first-class” reputation across the world.

He said the bank would remain “by the side” of the Angus firm as they continue to grow internationally.