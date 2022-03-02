Angus automation specialist wins new multi-million-pound contract 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus automation specialist wins new multi-million-pound contract 

By Gavin Harper
March 2 2022, 11.30am Updated: March 2 2022, 2.17pm
The firm has secured a multi-million-pound contract with a Scandinavian company.

An Angus-based company which provides bespoke automation systems has secured a new multi-million-pound contract.

AGR Automation is based in Arbroath and has been delivering automation solutions since its inception in 1970.

The firm has expertise in complex and challenging automation assembly solutions and is also a specialist in delivering robotic solutions and integrated vision systems.

The business’ offering includes automated assembly and packaging systems, feeding and orientation systems and automated test and inspection systems.

AGR Automation, which employs 130 people, of which 87 are in Scotland, has an annual turnover of £15 million.

It has worked with a number of leading medical device and personal care brands across 37 different countries.

New assembly line in Scandinavia

The business recently secured a new contract with a Scandinavian medical manufacturer to design and build a new assembly line.

To facilitate this partnership, Bank of Scotland supported AGR Automation with a multi-million-pound performance bond facility underwritten by the UK Export Finance Scheme (UKEF).

Arbroath firm AGR Automation.
The UKEF scheme offers UK-based exporters flexible government-backed support to access a range of trade finance and risk management solutions.

Those include trade loans, letters of credit, bonds and guarantees.

The issuance of the bond was a key requirement to securing the new contract.

It showcased AGR Automation’s capability to continue to deliver projects for clients across the world.

‘Excited to grow our reputation’, boss says

AGR Automation managing director Derek Gaston said: “AGR Automation has a long history of delivering specialist automation solutions to firms across the world.

“We’re excited to grow our reputation further with the new contract in Scandinavia.

“After securing the bond we’ve been able to finalise the contract and work has already commenced.”

The AGR Automation premises at the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath

As well as its base at Arbroath’s Elliot Industrial Estate, AGR also operates from sites in Ballymena, Northern Ireland and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

Bank of Scotland relationship director Grant McBay said AGR Automation has a “first-class” reputation across the world.

He said the bank would remain “by the side” of the Angus firm as they continue to grow internationally.

