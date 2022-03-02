Ukraine donations: Lorries laden with items set off from Tayside for Poland after locals’ generosity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stacks of donations are being sent out to Ukrainian people in Poland after an outpour of generosity from locals.

Collection points were set up across Tayside and Fife, with huge numbers of items provided.

And the vital aid is now on its way to those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Perth Polish Saturday School collected hundreds of bags and boxes of donations on Monday evening.

Vital supplies of nappies, children’s clothing, blankets and sleeping bags were among the items which flooded in.

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Foodbank also collected 250kg of items which are now also on their way to Europe.

The supplies were loaded up on Wednesday morning to begin the journey to Poland.

Huge support from Scotland to Ukrainians

Wioletta Hass-Lipińska of Perth Polish Saturday School said communities had shown huge support for the Ukrainian people.

And for her, it is also personal. She has friends in Ukraine currently in bomb shelters.

She said: “I have lots of friends in Ukraine from university.

“I can’t send anything to Ukraine but I can send virtual hugs.

“They are in the bomb shelters – it is really heart-breaking.

“Scotland gave a big answer (to the Ukrainians’ needs).

“Massive, massive thanks to the Scottish people.

“The people in Poland – they are waiting for these things.”

Generosity of Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross foodbank was also blown away at the generosity of locals.

Items were donated by individuals, local businesses and other bulk food providers.

Eleanor Kelleher of the foodbank said: “We wanted to make a contribution to this joint effort co-ordinated by the Polish community in Perth.

“We are already acutely aware how generous the people of Perth and Kinross are.

“We wanted to spread this generosity and help the people fleeing war in Ukraine, and show our solidarity with them.”

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife

Across Tayside and Fife, donations and support for Ukrainians have poured in.

In Fife, a community centre had to stop accepting donations after receiving an overwhelming response.

The Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy was inundated with items on Monday following a weekend appeal.

And in Dundee, donations were collected as protestors gathered at the City Square on Monday morning.

Ahead of the march, organiser Jake Seath said: “I wanted to do something meaningful.

“We’ve got to rise to the moment just like the Ukrainian people have.

“I know organising a protest is a drop in the ocean but so many people are angry and feeling helpless, and it’s the least we can do.”