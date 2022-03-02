Ukraine donations: Lorries laden with items set off from Tayside for Poland after locals’ generosity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ukraine donations: Lorries laden with items set off from Tayside for Poland after locals’ generosity

By Anita Diouri
March 2 2022, 11.35am Updated: March 2 2022, 11.36am
Ukraine donations
Piotr Adamczyk, Wioletta Hass-Lipinska and Dawid Kucharski. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Stacks of donations are being sent out to Ukrainian people in Poland after an outpour of generosity from locals.

Collection points were set up across Tayside and Fife, with huge numbers of items provided.

And the vital aid is now on its way to those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Perth Polish Saturday School collected hundreds of bags and boxes of donations on Monday evening.

Ukraine donations
Michael Lipinski, Piotr Siembida and Wioletta Hass-Lipinska. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Vital supplies of nappies, children’s clothing, blankets and sleeping bags were among the items which flooded in.

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Foodbank also collected 250kg of items which are now also on their way to Europe.

The supplies were loaded up on Wednesday morning to begin the journey to Poland.

Huge support from Scotland to Ukrainians

Wioletta Hass-Lipińska of Perth Polish Saturday School said communities had shown huge support for the Ukrainian people.

And for her, it is also personal. She has friends in Ukraine currently in bomb shelters.

She said: “I have lots of friends in Ukraine from university.

“I can’t send anything to Ukraine but I can send virtual hugs.

Ukraine donations
Wioletta Hass-Lipinska with some of the donations. Picture: Kenny Smith.

“They are in the bomb shelters – it is really heart-breaking.

“Scotland gave a big answer (to the Ukrainians’ needs).

“Massive, massive thanks to the Scottish people.

“The people in Poland – they are waiting for these things.”

Generosity of Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross foodbank was also blown away at the generosity of locals.

Items were donated by individuals, local businesses and other bulk food providers.

Ukrainian donations
Volunteers loading a van with donations. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Eleanor Kelleher of the foodbank said: “We wanted to make a contribution to this joint effort co-ordinated by the Polish community in Perth.

“We are already acutely aware how generous the people of Perth and Kinross are.

“We wanted to spread this generosity and help the people fleeing war in Ukraine, and show our solidarity with them.”

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife

Across Tayside and Fife, donations and support for Ukrainians have poured in.

In Fife, a community centre had to stop accepting donations after receiving an overwhelming response.

The Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy was inundated with items on Monday following a weekend appeal.

And in Dundee, donations were collected as protestors gathered at the City Square on Monday morning.

Ahead of the march, organiser Jake Seath said: “I wanted to do something meaningful.

“We’ve got to rise to the moment just like the Ukrainian people have.

“I know organising a protest is a drop in the ocean but so many people are angry and feeling helpless, and it’s the least we can do.”

Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier