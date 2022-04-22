Scottish local elections: What to expect as SNP launch council manifesto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP councillors will be expected to lead a “pandemic-level response” to tackle the cost of living crisis as they launch their election manifesto today.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted her party will have a “razor focus” on supporting families struggling with their bills after May 5.

The SNP currently have more councillors than any of their rivals north of the border and they will be hoping to secure a record result in next month’s ballot.

Polling indicates they are likely to come out on top at the moment.

Key manifesto pledges

Key measures set to be outlined in the party’s “national” manifesto will include keeping council tax down for those with low income and improving energy efficiency in homes.

They also want to deliver support for parents looking to work and will do work at a local level to help deliver the planned National Care Service.

SNP councils will also be expected to implement more walking and cycling routes in local communities to bring down car usage.

The first minister is expected to say that this election is “particularly crucial” when she launches the local government manifesto.

Ms Sturgeon will insist that only the SNP have a proper plan to address the cost of living emergency.

The SNP is expected to say that a “Team Scotland” response is needed in response to the crisis.

But she will also likely hit out at Tory inaction over rising bills and urge Rishi Sunak to do more to help.

‘Reckless plans’

But the Scottish Conservatives claimed Ms Sturgeon’s call for national unity to fight the cost of living nightmare is undermined by her desire for independence.

Party MSP Miles Briggs said: “Nicola Sturgeon talks up a pandemic-level response but she completely ignores that we got through Covid thanks to the strength and security provided by the United Kingdom.

“If Nicola Sturgeon wants to join ‘Team Scotland’, she can start by dropping her reckless plans to break up the country.

“The SNP have a cheek claiming that their top priority is easing the cost of living crisis when they are set to clobber motorists with a triple whammy of tax rises.”