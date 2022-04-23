‘Phoney war’: UK Government hits back at SNP in Brexit cash row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Phoney war’: UK Government hits back at SNP in Brexit cash row

By Rachel Amery
April 23 2022, 6.00am
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has rejected accusations the Tories are short-changing Scotland since Brexit, amid claims of a “phoney war” sparked by the SNP.

The Tory MP responded after the Scottish Government identified a £151 million gap in money designed to replace former EU cash.

The SNP administration says Scotland was originally promised £183m but is only receiving £32m in 2022/23.

However, Mr Jack disputed the claim and insisted all EU structural funding will be replaced by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

EU funding will be matched, says Jack

The Shared Prosperity Fund will see £2.6 billion split between the four UK nations over the next three years, rising to £1.5bn annually by March 2025.

This fund is meant to replace the main funds the UK receiving from the European Union before Brexit – the European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

Mr Jack said: “The Shared Prosperity Fund will also get rid of the EU bureaucracy which has previously hampered getting funds into communities.

“By delivering the Shared Prosperity Fund directly into local areas, the UK Government will help deliver local priorities.

“The money will go where it’s most needed, helping businesses and creating jobs.

“The Shared Prosperity Fund is in addition to the UK Government’s £171m investment in Scotland through levelling-up funds, and our £1.5bn in Scotland’s growth deals.”

SNP looking for ‘phoney row’

The Scotland Office said the Shared Prosperity Fund will actually invest £212m across Scotland and will be ramped up as existing EU funds tail off.

Officials said the funds are on top of the community ownership fund and the levelling-up fund which has invested £190m in Scotland.

A UK Government source added: “The SNP are trying to turn this into a phoney row about numbers.

“They simply cannot bring themselves to welcome a scheme that improves on previous EU funding arrangements directed from Brussels, and which will bring huge benefits to the north-east and right across Scotland.”

The Scottish Government was approached to respond to the claims.

Yesterday, Scottish trade minister Ivan McKee said: “Since 2016 the Scottish Government has tried to engage constructively with the UK Government to ensure this fund was delivered in a meaningful way, consistent with the devolution settlement and aligned with our national economic aims and ambitions.”

Brexit cash row as SNP claim £150m shortfall

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier