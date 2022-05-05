Landlords lobby SNP to halt tenant protection reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Landlords lobby SNP to halt tenant protection reforms

Landlords are begging the Scottish Government to drop new laws which would make it tougher to evict tenants.
By Justin Bowie
May 5 2022, 4.10pm Updated: May 5 2022, 4.51pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The SNP and Greens vowed to clamp down on illegal evictions and promised to strengthen rights for renters last December.

But property owners and rural landlords who lease out their homes warn they could sell up, leaving the rental sector in “grave danger” of supply shortages.

The Scottish Association of Landlords and the country’s national farming union are among groups who want the SNP to abandon reforms despite soaring costs in many areas.

‘Grave danger’

In a letter to the government, they claim: “The Scottish Government’s plans to supposedly give tenants facing eviction greater protection is in grave danger of ruining the supply of homes for rent.

“Instead of safeguarding the interests of tenants, what is more likely to happen is that many properties will be withdrawn from the market and sold at a time when there is a pressing need for rental homes.”

In an attack on Green government minister Patrick Harvie, they add: “The impact on the housing supply appears to have either been dismissed or viewed as acceptable fallout to deliver minister Patrick Harvie’s continued attack on private landlords.”

Rent struggles

Meanwhile, house prices have soared in cities and rural areas, pricing many Scots out of buying their own house.

Tenants claimed they live in “thick dread” about being forced to pay more during a cost of living crisis.

Young people in rural areas have previously complained about being excluded from the market due to an influx of buy-to-let landlords and holiday homes.

Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Some of the measures being proposed by the Scottish Government to stop evictions were initially introduced during the Covid pandemic.

The SNP and Greens published their new deal for tenants towards the end of last year.

Proposals include allowing renters to have more flexibility for keeping pets and setting minimum standards for energy efficiency.

At the time Green minister Patrick Harvie said: “Now is the time to do more for people who rent their homes, whether they are renting privately, from the council or from a housing association.

The government has said it could take until 2026 before proper rent controls are introduced.

