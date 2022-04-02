Dundee tenants live in ‘thick dread’ about cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee tenants are demanding an immediate rent freeze – and fear they could be plunged into poverty if prices increase further while the cost of living crisis rages on.

Average costs for a two-bedroom rental property in the city soared by more than 20% in the past decade.

Meanwhile, Ofgem announced earlier this year bills would go up by 50% from this month.

Finance expert Martin Lewis warned he was out of ideas to help families.

And renters say nothing stops landlords further increasing monthly letting costs.

‘I live with this thick dread things could change’

Mature student Claire Gamble, who stays in Dundee’s west end, already finds it difficult to make ends meet.

Claire had to step back from her old job as a nanny after developing connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Limited for job opportunities due to disability, Claire started studying a fine art course and hopes to earn a living as a freelancer.

If rents and living costs keep going up, my student loan isn’t going to cover very much. – Claire Gamble

But Claire fears it will be a struggle to balance meeting rent demands with studies.

The 41-year-old said: “If rents and living costs keep going up, my student loan isn’t going to cover very much. It barely covers my contribution to the rent as it is.

On why a rent freeze would help, Claire told us: “It would allow me to know that I was able to continue onto a Masters, knowing that I wouldn’t have to move.

“I’ve got autism so change is difficult. We have a pet as well so that’s good for my mental health.

“Finding a suitable property is difficult. That extra security would allow me to plan my life for the next few years.”

While personal rental costs haven’t gone up recently, Claire added: “I live with this thick dread that it could change at any point.”

‘Renting costs a fortune’

Reece McCallum, 21, who lives in Stobswell, studies architecture at Dundee University.

He said: “I agree with a rent freeze. It is becoming increasingly hard to budget with costs skyrocketing.

“For many renters including myself an increase to rent would be the final blow.”

He added: “The cost of renting in Dundee is a fortune. I don’t think some homeowners realise how extortionate rent prices have become.”

‘More improvements are needed’

Both Claire and Reece both believe the Scottish Government must ensure homes are safe to live in.

Claire endured a hellish ordeal while living in London due to mould in their flat.

The Dundee student told us: “When I first got really sick in London, we were living in a flat with bad black mould. If I’m exposed to anything mouldy my face swells up.

“I’ve ended up in A&E when inhalers haven’t worked. We’re lucky that this flat isn’t mouldy.”

Finding a flat which is mould and damp proof in Dundee is becoming a rare sight. – Reece McCallum

Reece said: “Every renter I know including myself has had issues with mould and damp in their flat.

“Finding a flat which is mould and damp proof in Dundee is becoming a rare sight. What are our payments going towards if we can’t even get simple repairs carried out?

“A points based system for rented properties would be ideal paired with a rent cap.”

Last December a Dundee mum revealed she feared for her children’s health after her council flat was infested with mould.

‘Ministers need to act now’

North-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba claimed there were “no excuses” for the Scottish Government not to act as she launched a campaign to cap bills.

The SNP and Greens previously vowed to give tenants more rights in rented properties and they want to introduce harsher penalties for illegal evictions.

The Scottish Government also plans to introduce rent controls across the country later this decade, but critics say action must be quicker.

Are there arguments against rent controls?

Critics of rent controls warn that a lack of pricing flexibility can lead to a shortage of available properties for new tenants in the long-term.

Since renters are offered a much better deal they are less incentivised to move elsewhere, which can result in a shortage of available homes.

What does the government say?

Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said: “I know that many tenants are struggling financially and much more needs done to tackle housing costs.

“Before Christmas I launched our New Deal for Tenants consultation which proposes a whole range of reforms – from better protection against eviction to more rights to personalise tenants’ homes and higher quality standards. I’d urge tenants to give their views on the consultation before it closes on 15 April.”

The deal commits to rent controls for private tenants.