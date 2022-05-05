‘I don’t know if Dundee was ready for that’: Omar Pacha on leaving the Stars By Stephen Eighteen May 5 2022, 4.15pm Updated: May 5 2022, 5.43pm 0 Omar Pacha. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier From Dundee stage to Star Wars: Wedge, the Emperor and our links to a galaxy far, far away… Omar Pacha set to join Nottingham Panthers after leaving Dundee Stars Dundee Stars defeated 7-5 by Guilford Flames in playoffs bronze-medal match Dundee Stars go down 6-0 to Belfast Giants in EIHL playoff semi-finals