Omar Pacha set to join Nottingham Panthers after leaving Dundee Stars

Dundee Stars’ head coach and general manager Omar Pacha has left the club after five years in charge.

Pacha, who took over in 2017, is fresh from leading the Stars to fourth place in this year’s Elite playoffs.

This weekend Dundee went down 6-0 to Belfast Giants in the semi-finals and 7-5 to Guildford Flames in the bronze-medal match.

Both matches were played at the Motorpoint Arena – home of the Nottingham Panthers – and this is where Pacha looks set to continue his career after the Stars announced his departure in a statement.

‘Integral part of the club’

It said: “The Kitmart Dundee Stars can confirm the departure of head coach and general manager Omar Pacha.”

Dundee Stars director Steve Ward said: “Omar Pacha has been an integral part of the club since he joined and this has led to an opportunity Omar felt he couldn’t turn down.

“Everyone at the club wishes him the best in his new role.”

‘I can’t thank everyone at the club enough’

Omar said: “I can’t thank everyone at the club enough, they have been great since I arrived and it was not an easy decision to leave.

“The support of the fans has been incredible and I have had the opportunity to work with a number of great players.

“I wish the Dundee Stars the best, and hope they continue to grow both on and off the ice.”