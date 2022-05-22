Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland is ‘more ready than ever to become independent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland is ‘more ready than ever to become independent’

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a new independence prospectus will be published soon and insisted Scotland is "more ready than ever" to become independent.
By Justin Bowie
May 22 2022, 12.38pm Updated: May 22 2022, 12.51pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The first minister claimed she is “committed” to pushing for a referendum and believes now is the perfect time to debate the question.

The SNP leader wants to hold a second vote on independence by the end of 2023.

But despite confirming plans to outline a new detailed plan, the first minister failed to confirm when next year she wants a ballot to be held.

The Tories have continually said they will refuse to grant permission for a referendum despite the SNP’s election success last year.

Boris Johnson is refusing to grant permission for a second referendum.
Unionist parties say Ms Sturgeon’s government should instead focus on a Covid recovery and improving the economy.

However, Ms Sturgeon warned “there is no status quo” and insisted it is crucial for Scots to “have as much control over our own lives as possible”.

Writing in The National, she said: “We really should be optimistic about Scotland’s future. We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

‘Raising Scotland’s ambition’

“With this new independence discussion, we will be raising Scotland’s ambition.

“Too often, political debate in Scotland seems dominated by how we mitigate the damage inflicted upon us by Westminster.”

Ms Sturgeon also claimed Scotland can “play a positive role on the global stage”.

It comes after she insisted again that her party would back Nato membership if the country votes to leave the UK.

Last week the SNP chief said the ongoing Ukraine war made the push for independence “more important”.

‘No limits on our ambition’

Ms Sturgeon added: “With the nation-building we have been undertaking in government, Scotland is more ready than ever to transition to independence.

“The need for us to govern ourselves has never been more pressing.

“We should place no limits on our ambition for our future.

“Instead, let us decide – together – what we want that future to look like.”

It comes just days after the first minister tested positive for Covid.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed she was self-isolating and would be working at home until later this week.

The SNP leader said she was experiencing mild symptoms, as party colleagues wished her well.

