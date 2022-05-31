Who is Jenny Gilruth? Meet Scotland’s Transport Minister dealing with a ScotRail crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is Jenny Gilruth? Meet Scotland’s Transport Minister dealing with a ScotRail crisis

By Rachel Amery
May 31 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 1 2022, 10.12am
Image of Jenny Gilruth and a Scotrail train
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth

Meet the SNP minister with the task of sorting out ScotRail and Scotland’s ferries.

Jenny Gilruth is the Scottish Government transport minister – a brief which takes in rail, ferries and public transport.

In short, it’s a portfolio with a lot of pressure.

Just months into the job, under Transport Secretary Michael Matheson, train drivers are refusing to work overtime and ferries remain unfinished in the yard.

Here’s how the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP came to the job in Nicola Sturgeon’s government.

From Aberdeen to Fife

Jennifer Gilruth was born in Aberdeen in 1984. She was raised in Banff before her family moved to Ceres in Fife when she was young.

She attended Aberchirder primary school in Aberdeenshire, Ceres primary school, then Madras College in St Andrews. She went on to study politics and sociology at Glasgow University.

While a student in Glasgow she became an active member of the SNP’s student wing and served on the national executive of Young Scots for Independence.

Jenny Gilruth and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Jenny Gilruth out campaigning in 2016 with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

After her undergraduate degree she studied for a PDGE to teach modern studies at Strathclyde University and worked at the Scottish Executive as a graduate researcher in the justice department.

She joined the SNP officially at the age of 22 in 2007 and worked for Tricia Marwick MSP in her constituency office and Kenny MacAskill MSP in Holyrood.

She also had a spell as a parliamentary liaison officer for Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Life as a school teacher

Before becoming a politician Ms Gilruth was a teacher.

She taught modern studies at Royal High School in Edinburgh, and latterly was head of social subjects at St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline.

Ms Gilruth, who lives in Markinch, stood for election in 2016 for the SNP was elected to the Mid Fife and Glenrothes seat.

In January 2020 she stepped up to become a government minister, being given the job of minister for Europe, migration and international development.

It was part of a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of finance secretary Derek Mackay.

Image of Jenny Gilruth MSP
Jenny Gilruth MSP

At the 2021 Holyrood election she was re-elected to Mid Fife and Glenrothes with a majority of 10,234 – one of the biggest majorities in the country.

Following the resignation of Graeme Dey, she was officially made minister for transport in the ministerial reshuffle of January 2022.

Relationship with Kezia Dugdale

Before becoming a government minister, Ms Gilruth began a relationship with fellow MSP Kezia Dugdale.

At the time, Ms Dugdale was leader of Scottish Labour, and a close friend of the couple said they “share much in common” but will always “differ over politics”.

Jenny Gilruth and Kezia Dugdale
Jenny Gilruth and Kezia Dugdale

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated the couple by saying “love really does conquer all”.

Work as Scotland’s transport minister

Despite success in her own constituency, she has faced added pressure as transport minister.

Most notably, ScotRail train disruption.

The train operator introduced a reduced timetable at the end of May 2022 over a pay dispute with train drivers union Aslef as drivers refused to work overtime on rest days.

This led to 700 services being axed.

Mick Hogg, Scottish regional organiser of the RMT union, accused Ms Gilruth of “telling lies” when she said she wanted to see unions and ScotRail getting round the table to negotiate.

She disputed the claim as disrespectful and inaccurate, and said: “I spent a lot of time at the start of my appointment with our trade union partners to try and bring them into the conversation about the future of Scotland’s trains.”

Jenny Gilruth MSP at a public meeting in Markinch

And she has consistently faced angry questions over the train cuts, which lead to her declaring in parliament: “I don’t drive the trains.”

And it’s not just trains – as transport minister she also has responsibilities for Scotland’s ferries.

The Scottish Government is under fire for significant delays and overspends to two new CalMac ferries.

This lead to Ms Gilruth being accused of treating the Scottish Parliament with “contempt” after claiming to find a “missing” email that showed the contract for these two new ferries was approved by her predecessor Mr Mackay.

Opposition parties also used this email to place the blame on Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who was finance secretary at the time and is said to have had final sign off on this decision.

PROFILE: Jenny Gilruth — from Markinch to minister in a single parliament

