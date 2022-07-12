Perth man who lost job to long Covid says employers need education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perth man who lost job to long Covid says employers need education

By Rachel Amery
July 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 12 2022, 10.43am
Long Covid cases are soaring.
A Perth man who lost his job to long Covid says more people need to be aware of how tough life can be for those with the little-understood condition.

In March 2020, Ben Finch, 46, from Bertha Park got infected with Covid-19 and became “extremely ill”.

But unlike others, Mr Finch didn’t get better.

Now more than two years on he is still suffering from fatigue and brain fog.

And while many Scots want life to be back to normal, more than 3,100 people are getting infected with the virus every day.

On top of this, 165,000 people in Scotland have now reported having long Covid – including 10,000 new cases in the last month alone.

‘I realised something was seriously wrong’

When Mr Finch first got infected he had problems breathing and a couple of weeks later got secondary pneumonia.

He said: “I was struggling for breath – one time I was with the kids and I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe and I fainted.

“I went to the supermarket 100 metres away and I had to stop on the way because it was so exhausting.

“I work in IT and my job is solving problems, but my brain was just not working.

“Long Covid didn’t exist back then and I thought I was not getting enough sleep because we had a new baby.

Ben Finch.
“But then I went to see my parents and on the way home I got completely lost.

“I couldn’t figure out how to get back and I was in a complete panic.

“That is when I realised something was seriously wrong.”

‘There is not a lot of support’

Mr Finch ended up losing his job, which he blamed on the impact of long covid symptoms.

Employers need to know more about long Covid and how it affects people.”

– Ben Finch

He says there is a general lack of support for people like him.

Mr Finch said: “I got another job but I struggled to do what I needed to do so I had to take a step down from my senior position, which was a big change in salary as well.

“This is possibly going to be there for the rest of my life and there is not a lot of support from anywhere.

“I don’t have any energy to play with my kids or go out with them – my ability to do what I want is now curtailed by this disability.”

‘Massive hit to finances’

Mr Finch has written to deputy first minister John Swinney – in charge of the country’s Covid recovery – to highlight problems with the level of sick leave in Scotland.

“Because of my sickness record I now go onto statutory sick pay which is a massive hit to my finances,” he said.

“So I try not to be off sick, which makes me push through and then makes things worse and impacts on my family life.

“The biggest thing that needs to change is education.

“Employers need to know more about long Covid and how it affects people.”

Mr Finch’s plea comes as Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton tells First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to act in response to the growing number of long covid sufferers.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
He said: “The SNP and Greens have ignored their pleas for help and categorically failed all those whose lives have been completely ripped apart by the condition.

“How many more must suffer before the Scottish Government wakes up?

“People can’t wait any longer for long Covid clinics and in-home support.”

MSPs heard further concerns last month in a special one-off session with sufferers.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

