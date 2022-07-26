EXCLUSIVE: Transgender teen took their own life after being failed by Perth and Kinross services A transgender teenager took their own life in Perth and Kinross after their cries for help went unheard by local services, The Courier can reveal today. By Calum Ross July 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 26 2022, 10.26am New School Butterstone [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags child protection committee Perth and Kinross Council suicide transgender transgender rights More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Chinese teaching groups in Tayside and Fife schools face ban under Sunak leadership July 26 2022 Perth & Kinross ‘Pro-Kremlin’ Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips added to UK sanctions list – and claims ‘they just don’t like my work’ July 26 20220 Premium Content Scottish politics Latest A&E data show waiting times continue to improve July 26 2022 More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Fifer raped sleeping woman Premium Content Hunt is on for top diversified farm entries Dunfermline announce healthy season ticket sales after ‘massive uplift’ in certain age group Angus squash star Lisa Aitken reveals she will play with broken hand in bid to medal at Commonwealth Games IN FULL: Fife funeral fraudster behind bars after admitting £130k bogus plan scam Premium Content Dunfermline Royal Air Force Commander feared dead in Pakistan