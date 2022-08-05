UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy

Calum Ross By Calum Ross
August 5 2022, 6.00am
The UK Government has admitted that all electricity consumers in Britain may have been paying more than they should have been because of a “distortion” skewing a north of Scotland subsidy scheme.

The problem with the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme (HBRS) has emerged amid growing anger at the price of energy and the escalating cost of living.

The initiative involves UK suppliers, and ultimately customers, paying a charge to ease the huge burden on north of Scotland bill-payers, who still pay by far the highest prices despite the extra support.

The north of Scotland region includes the Highlands and Islands, Grampian and Tayside.

National Grid ESO, which administers the scheme, first warned the government in 2019 of a distortion that “prevents the full value of the HBRS being delivered to end consumers”.

And we revealed on Tuesday that the Westminster government had investigated the issue and found that the distortion “does arise” and there was a “likelihood that this results in higher overall consumer costs”.

Now, the government has confirmed to us that the distortion has not only been affecting the north of Scotland but “all GB consumers”.

It is not clear the scale of the impact it has had on domestic bills or the extent to which customers will benefit if the government implements proposals to solve the distortion.

The issue relates to payments, worth about £49 million over three years, made to some suppliers contracted to “embedded” power generators.

‘Absolute mess’

Anti poverty campaigner Angus McCormack described the HBRS as an “absolute mess”.

“The two words that are always spelled out to you are the ‘distribution’ network and the ‘transmission’ network,” he said.

“Now, they are totally out of date, these two terms, and they need to go back to the drawing board and draw up a proposal for charging which is in keeping with present day circumstances and where energy is actually produced,” he said.

“We have to get a system that recognises the cost of producing electricity as compared to the costs of using electricity.

“That system does not exist at the moment at all.”

The HBRS costs average British bill-payers about £1 a year and helps reduce bills in northern Scotland by about an average of £60 a year.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Our Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme protects consumers in the north of Scotland from high energy prices by providing an annual cross-subsidy of around £90m to reduce electricity distribution charges – saving an average of £60 annually for each household in the region.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside consumers have been overcharged for electricity for years

