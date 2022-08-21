Nicola Sturgeon: Nationalising energy firms should be on the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: Nationalising energy firms should be on the table

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted nationalising energy companies to keep bills down during the cost of living crisis should not be ruled out.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 21 2022, 2.25pm Updated: August 21 2022, 6.23pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted nationalising energy companies to keep bills down during the cost of living crisis should not be ruled out.

The first minister warned poorer families will face “destitution and devastation” if the heating bills price cap is raised again later this week.

She said bringing firms under public ownership to stop a “looming disaster” must be “on the table” and said another increase in energy costs could not go ahead.

It’s feared the price cap could soar by almost £1,600 as winter approaches and further increases are expected by the start of 2023.

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been criticised for failing to clarify how they will help families after taking power.

Ms Truss has promised to reverse national insurance increases and suspend planned green energy levies, but this may not be enough.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the UK Government to stop future energy price rises.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms Sturgeon said: “First and foremost this further increase in people’s energy bills can’t be allowed to go ahead.

“It is making it impossible for people to provide the basics for themselves and their families, but it is also continuing to fuel inflation which is causing the problem in the first place.”

She added: “I also want us to really come together to call on the UK Government to take the action that only they can take.

‘Looming disaster’

“There is a looming disaster that is already unfolding but it is going to get worse. This is going to cause destitution and devastation.”

Ms Truss, the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson, has promised to support the domestic oil and gas industry in Scotland if she becomes prime minister.

Energy bills are set to rise again later this year.

But the SNP remain intent on phasing out fossil fuels and want to focus on ramping up renewables instead.

The UK Government also backs building new nuclear power plants to bring down energy costs in the long-term, but the Scottish Government opposes this.

A Sunday Times report revealed one measure which could be used to help families is paying households to avoid using their washing machines at peak times.

Under plans devised by the National Grid, consumers would be rewarded for changing the times they use appliances such as dishwashers and tumble dryers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding
A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough
Scots-born academic Mark Blyth.
Dundee economic guru hits back at claims he rubbished financial case for Scottish independence
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scraps £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
8
Bill Wright, chair of Haemophilia Scotland
'Historic day': Perth infected blood campaigner hails compensation pledge
Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
5
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0