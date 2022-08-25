Police to review anti-Tory Perth protest after ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Police to review anti-Tory Perth protest after ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

By Rachel Amery
August 25 2022, 3.12pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.15pm

Scotland’s chief constable has condemned “disgraceful” behaviour during a protest outside the Conservative leadership debate in Perth last week.

Sir Iain Livingstone revealed officers are reviewing scenes outside Perth Concert Hall from August 16 when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head in front of Tory supporters.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside to make speeches and wave banners.

But some tried to push past police barriers and throw eggs at those trying to make their way into the event.

‘No injury’

Sir Iain told the Scottish Police Authority no reports of assault or injury were made on the day of the protest.

But in his address on Thursday morning, he said: “Some of the behaviour was disgraceful.

“We are reviewing the event and any criminality we identify will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

Protestors outside the Conservative Party leadership hustings at Perth Concert Hall

He added: “If there is criminality, like threatening and abusive behaviour or assault, we will take action without fear or favour.”

The top police officer said it is “vital” people are able to participate in politics in Scotland without any “intimidation” from others.

After the leadership debate, Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said “abuse and intimidation” had been “completely unacceptable”.

Abuse directed towards BBC journalist James Cook, who is from Forfar, was also condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart and the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Sir Iain said: “Passionate campaigning and protest is part of our democratic process and we are here to take action despite the political position.

“Violence and threatening abuse does not constitute legitimate protest and we will uphold the rule of law to ensure public safety.”

