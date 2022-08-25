Police to review anti-Tory Perth protest after ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s chief constable has condemned “disgraceful” behaviour during a protest outside the Conservative leadership debate in Perth last week.

Sir Iain Livingstone revealed officers are reviewing scenes outside Perth Concert Hall from August 16 when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head in front of Tory supporters.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside to make speeches and wave banners.

But some tried to push past police barriers and throw eggs at those trying to make their way into the event.

‘No injury’

Sir Iain told the Scottish Police Authority no reports of assault or injury were made on the day of the protest.

But in his address on Thursday morning, he said: “Some of the behaviour was disgraceful.

“We are reviewing the event and any criminality we identify will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

He added: “If there is criminality, like threatening and abusive behaviour or assault, we will take action without fear or favour.”

The top police officer said it is “vital” people are able to participate in politics in Scotland without any “intimidation” from others.

After the leadership debate, Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said “abuse and intimidation” had been “completely unacceptable”.

Abuse directed towards BBC journalist James Cook, who is from Forfar, was also condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart and the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Sir Iain said: “Passionate campaigning and protest is part of our democratic process and we are here to take action despite the political position.

“Violence and threatening abuse does not constitute legitimate protest and we will uphold the rule of law to ensure public safety.”