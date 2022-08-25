Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
August 25 2022, 3.37pm Updated: August 25 2022, 5.43pm
Hospital and ambulance staff took part in the simulation.

NHS Fife staff have donned hazmat suits and taken part in a drill to prepare for major incidents.

Pictures shared by the health board show staff dressed in hazmat suits setting up emergency decontamination tents outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The event was meant to simulate a real-life major incident involving large numbers of sick and injured patients.

Staff outside the hospital practice receiving ‘patients’.
Staff dressed in hazmat suits for the disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It was held in the hospital’s emergency department to test the plans in place to manage such events.

It allows staff to become familiar with equipment used during a chemical incident or accident when a large number of people require their help.

The A&E department remained open.
The event put the hospital’s plans to the test.

NHS Fife says the exercise was planned to have no impact on patient services, with A&E service remaining open throughout.

Susan Cameron, head of resilience, said: “Emergency planning is crucial to ensuring we can respond effectively to major incidents, and these types of exercise are vital in helping us test our plans to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for such events.

A decontamination tent was erected for the disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The event simulated a real-life incident.

“The emergency department is most often at the centre of our response to major incidents and the simulated event will allow us to test a realistic possible scenario in real-time.

“We can subsequently then tailor our planning to make sure that robust protocols are in place to help us manage real emergencies as effectively as possible.”

Disaster drill simulation at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife had issued a message about the event on its social media pages to reassure anyone who saw the exercise taking place that it was a simulation.

